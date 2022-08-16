Opposition targets Prime Minister Modi for nepotism and misogyny remarks in I-Day speech | Latest India News

The Congress party on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his speech at the Red Fort on India’s 76th Independence Day, demanding a record of eight-year NDAs and responses to broken promises.

The opposition party also branded the prime minister’s criticism of nepotism and dynasty in his speech as remarks against his own ministers.

The dynasty has now become the BJP’s internal problem, said Congress spokesman Pawan Khera. I don’t know if a minister’s son scored a century at Lords (cricket ground) but that person plays a big role in Indian cricket. Another minister’s son was barred from the foreign service but heads a foreign policy think tank. Is Modis attacking his own ministers and their children? It is probably an attack on the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Civil Aviation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declined to comment on the prime ministers’ nepotism remarks, which Khera also echoed.

The opposition also criticized Modis’ clarion call to stand up against misogyny, with some even sharing old press clippings of the prime minister.

Read also :Pledge to stop disrespecting women: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort

Let’s commit to eliminating misogyny, Prime Minister @narendramodi said today #IndependenceDay2022. Completely agree, sir. Should we start with you, leading by example, tweeted Derek OBrien, posting an old video of the prime ministers’ poll campaign against Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has pointed out that there are no female ministers in the government led by Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra. Is this the Nari Shakti model discussed in the I-Day speech? No female minister in Maharashtra cabinet, she tweeted.

His words became tiresome. All the promises he made to the people must make him uncomfortable. What happened to the doubling of farm income? What happened to the promise of Housing for All? When would black money return to India? What happened to the promise to give 15 lakhs to the poor… The country was today expecting a balance sheet of the last eight years from the Prime Minister. But the prime minister disappointed everyone, Khera said.