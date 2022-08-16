President Joko Widodo Calls State Spending in RAPBN 2023 Rp3,041.7 Trillion





President Joko Widodo delivers his greetings while attending the MPR Annual Session and DPR – DPD Joint Session 2022 at Nusantara Building, Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday (16/8/2022). BETWEEN PHOTOS/Galih Pradipta

SuaraSulsel.id – President Joko Widodo has said that state expenditure in the Draft State Budget 2023 (RAPBN) is projected at Rs 3,041.7 trillion. “Great architectural picture State Budget 2023 is as follows. State expenditure in the RAPBN 2023 It is projected at IDR 3,041.7 trillion, which includes central government expenditure of IDR 2,230.0 trillion and transfers to the regions of IDR 811.7 trillion,” President Joko Widodo said. in his speech delivering the State Budget Bill for the year 2023 and financial notes at the DPR RI Session Year 2022 – 2023 Plenary Meeting, at the MPR/DPR Building, Jakarta on Tuesday, August 16 2022. The President said that out of the total of the 2023 RAPBN, the health budget is expected to receive a 5.6% portion of the state expenditure or 169.8 trillion rupees. The budget will aim to continue the management of the pandemic, reform the health system, accelerate the reduction of stunting and continue the national health insurance program. Read also :

President cancels visit to Flamboyan market while in West Kalimantan, apparently that’s the reason President Joko Widodo pointed out that the acceleration of stunting reduction has been achieved by expanding the coverage of all districts/cities in Indonesia by strengthening the synergy of different institutions. In addition, the social protection budget is endowed with an amount of IDR 479.1 trillion which will be used to help poor and vulnerable people meet their basic needs. The social protection budget also aims to be able to permanently break the chain of poverty. Joko Widodo pointed out that there will be reforms in the social protection program by improving the database of beneficiaries through the development of socio-economic registration data (Regsosek), improving social protection throughout of life and adaptive, targeted and targeted subsidies based on the beneficiaries, and acceleration of the elimination of extreme poverty. The president also said that the government will invest in Indonesia’s human resources to allocate an education budget of 608.3 trillion rupees. Read also :

Ganjar Listens to President Jokowi’s State Address: The Nation’s Children’s Spirit of Optimism “To increase the productivity and quality of human resources, an education budget of Rs 608.3 trillion has been prepared. productive, innovative and globally competitive human resources while practicing the Pancasila values, have a noble character and maintain the cultural identity of the nation,” said the President.

