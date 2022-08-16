Xi Jinping’s Saudi trip seeks to exploit Riyadh-Washington tensions

Xi’s choice of Saudi Arabia as his first overseas destination since January 2020 offers him a diplomatic double victory. It offers a well-publicized affirmation of warm relations with a key energy supplier. And that allows him to project Chinese power without any risk of embarrassing public protests against Beijing’s abuses. Xinjiang Muslim Uyghurshis evisceration of Rule of law in Hong Kong and increasing Chinese military intimidation of Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ trip to the self-governing island earlier this month.

The visit not only confirms China’s growing global influence, but also allows MBS to signal to the Biden administration that the United States has a serious rival as superpower Riyadh’s boss of choice.

Part of China’s strategy in the region is to show that it is a more reliable and better partner for Middle Eastern countries than the United States, but they are trying to get that message across in a way that not be in direct conflict with the United States, said Michael Singh. , former Senior Director for Middle East Affairs at the National Security Council and Managing Director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Were going to see the message not only from the Saudis, but from our other [U.S] partners in the region that they have other alternatives for things like buying weapons, or investments or for all kinds of things. Which doesn’t mean they’re actually looking to get away from the United States, but they’re looking for leverage in [that] relationship, Singh added

Xi has ceased all trips abroad when China sealed its borders at the start of the pandemic as part of the country zero covid strategy. Xis Panties trip to hong kong in June, it was the first time he had left the Chinese mainland in more than two years. Hong Kong authorities have deployed an intensive security cordon to ensure that Xi’s visit bears no trace of protests. It was barely necessary: ​​Hong Kong Draconian national security law has crushed public displays of government discontent since June 2020.

Similar to Saudi Arabia zero tolerance approach to dissent makes Riyadh an attractive destination for Xi to revive in-person international diplomacy efforts. Xi, on his first trip abroad, wants to go to a country where he will receive a positive reception, said Dawn Murphy, associate professor of national security strategy at the National War College.

Saudi Arabia’s invitation to Xi to visit the kingdom was reported by the Wall Street Journal in March, before Bidens’ trip. But his timing gives both Riyadh and Beijing an opportunity to contrast expressions of warm bilateral engagement from Xi and the crown princes with Bidens. tense and controversial visit in July.

Biden has struggled with both American criticism of the visit as well as lingering anger in Riyadh over his 2016 campaign speech who accuses the Saudis of murdering children in Yemen and vows to make the government a pariah for the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The United States responded to reports of Xi’s imminent arrival in Riyadh with a note of defensive insecurity. The United States is a vital partner not just for Saudi Arabia, but for every country in the region, said Tim Lenderking, U.S. special envoy for Yemen. CNBC Hadley Gamble Friday. The major message that the president brought to the region [last month] is that the United States is going nowhere.

But the Biden administration is clearly looking over its shoulder at the deepening relationship between its longtime Saudi allies and China. Biden said the quiet part out loud in a Washington Post Editorial last month, where he argued that improving US-Saudi relations was key to positioning the United States in the best possible position to outperform China.

Xi can boast of having close economic ties with Riyadh, lubricated by China’s dependence on Saudi oil. China and Saudi Arabia sealed a strategic partnership in 2016 related to long-term stable energy cooperation. This paid off: bilateral trade was valued at $65.2 billion in 2020.

China and Saudi Arabia are comprehensive strategic partners, we are ready to work with Saudi Arabia to continue to consolidate mutual trust and deepen cooperation, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin. . said monday. In comparison, bilateral US-Saudi trade dominated by Saudi oil sales and the Kingdom’s purchases of US-produced automobiles and aircraft was a meager $19.7 billion that same year.

Beijing urged Saudi Arabia in 2021 to become a dialogue partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organizationa China-initiated regional security and development grouping whose members include Kazakhstan, India, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Weeks after Bidens fence repair trip to Jeddah, Saudi state oil company Aramco signed a protocol of agreement with China’s state-owned Sinopec for cooperation in areas such as carbon capture and hydrogen processes.

But longtime observers of Saudi-Chinese relations warn of a gaping void in the reality of this rhetoric of bilateral cooperation.

The Chinese and the Saudis are both famous for making announcements on new global strategic frameworks [but] it never quite materializes, said David Satterfield, former principal deputy assistant secretary of the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs and director of Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy.

Xi and the prince have an opportunity this week to demonstrate a decisive improvement in relations by following through on an unfulfilled commitment to ditch the us dollar transactions for some of Riyadh’s oil sales to Beijing and converting them into Chinese currency, the renminbi. It would be seen as directed against dollar dominance [and] as something that would dilute the power of US sanctions, Singh said.

But that’s probably more signal than substance: it would have negligible impact on the US dollar’s dominance in the global oil market and its reliability in generating predictable revenue for Riyadh. There is a currency for the price of oil and it’s not the ruble and it’s not the yuan, Satterfield said.

Xi is also visiting Riyadh at a time when the Saudis are less dependent on Beijing than the kingdom’s military hardware and technology. provider of last resort. China has a long history of supplying Riyadh with arms that the United States refuses to sell to avoid triggering a regional arms race. Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced a $3.05 billion arms package for Riyadh, including a potential sale of Patriot missile batteries.

[The Saudis] don’t seem to want to shut down relations with the United States, I think Bidens’ trip helped reinvigorate some of that bilateral relationship that was now being talked about providing additional security measures, maybe Patriot missiles or even defensive THAAD missiles, said Robert Jordan, former US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Diplomat-in-Residence at Southern Methodist University.

The growing rivalry between the United States and China for geopolitical influence in the Middle East and beyond allows Saudi Arabia to leverage ties with both countries to Riyadh’s advantage without alienating either. or the other of the partners.

They have options, and they’re not really ready for an exclusive relationship, they’re happy to hold steady, but they don’t want to get married, Jordan said.

But the cornerstone of US-Saudi relations’ antipathy towards Iran and concerns over its potential threat to Riyadh will prevent China from supplanting US dominance as the kingdom’s superpower ally of choice anytime soon. .

The United States is and remains the critical security partner for Saudi Arabia, as Iran remains the most significant source of threat to Saudi Arabia and beyond Saudi Arabia to the Gulf and the entire peninsula, Satterfield said. China doesn’t care about Iran. Full stop. And cannot and would not be a partner, in any meaningful sense, in a conflict in which Saudi Arabia was to have direct and identifiable support from outside parties against Iran.