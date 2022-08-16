Politics
AAP takes interest in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, says ‘not just PARIVARVAAD…’ | India News
New Delhi: On Monday, Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reflected on Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ Independence Day speech in which he urged compatriots to fight dynasty politics and corruption, said Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s deputy chief minister and top AAP leader, not only ‘parivarvaad’ (dynasty) but ‘dostvaad’ (favouring friends) should also be abolished to cleanse the country of corruption.
Sisodia said this in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on nepotism and the dynasty system during his Independence Day speech.
He said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had given a “blueprint to set the country on the path to progress through an overhaul of the school education and health systems in five years and called on Prime Minister Modi to s ‘rise above politics and implement it’.
Modi ji speaks of parivarvaad (dynastic system), but dostvaad (favouring friends) also causes great harm to the country. Dostvaad has destroyed the country’s economy, Sisodia told a news conference.
“All will have to unite to advance bharatvaad” (the favorable nation) in order to bring the country on the path of development, because neither “parivaarvaad” nor dostvaad “will do the country any good”, he said. declared.
In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said the time had come to cleanse the country of corruption and nepotism and asked people to have “nafrat ” (hatred) for these two evils that go beyond politics, since he set himself a goal “Panch Pran” (five resolutions) to make India a developed nation in 25 years.
The prime minister also called on people to lend their support in the “fight against nepotism and dynasty systems, saying these have done the most injustice to the strength of the country.”
He (Modi) can talk about corruption. To end corruption, however, he will have to rise above the “dostvaad”, Sisodia said when asked for his opinion on the prime minister’s speech.
Top leader of Aam Aadmi (AAP) says that although PM talked about ending corruption and ‘parivarvaad’ in his speech, he said nothing about doubling farmers’ incomes , giving everyone homes and running the high-speed trains he talked about earlier.
This is because nothing could be done on those fronts, he claimed. The Deputy Chief Minister further said that the country will progress only when every child receives free and quality education, and the people of the country have access to affordable and quality health services.
The Prime Minister should not label free education and free medical care given to the people as gifts and make fun of them as this would only hinder the progress of the country, he said.
Sisodia said the Delhi Chief Minister, while addressing an event held to mark the 76th Independence Day at Chhatrasal Stadium in the nation’s capital, gave a plan for the recovery of education systems and health of the country in five years.
I called on the prime minister to come forward, rise above politics, and work with Arvind Kejriwal to adopt and implement the blueprint for the country’s progress, he said.
Delhi’s ruling AAP has accused Prime Minister Modi of cronyism, citing the waiver of loans and tax exemptions worth millions of rupees to businesses since his remarks on ‘revadi’ culture last month .
Prime Minister Modi used ‘revadis’, a popular North Indian delicacy often given out during festivals, as a metaphor for gifts pledged by various parties to seize power and said the people, especially the youth, should protect against it. His remarks sparked a debate over freebies in the country and a political tussle between the BJP and the AAP.
