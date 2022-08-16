Turkey threatens to block Sweden and Finland in NATO talks





Turkey has said it will block Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership process if they fail to address its security concerns.



Delegations from Sweden and Finland were in Ankara on May 25 to address Turkish objections to their joining the NATO military alliance. Turkey opposes Nordic membership, citing their perceived support for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as well as the US-backed Syrian Kurdish militia, the YPG. Ankara says these groups pose a threat to its security. How was the meeting? The Swedish delegation, led by State Secretary Oscar Stenstrom, and the Finnish delegation, led by his counterpart Jukka Salovaara, met Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal at the Presidential Palace in ‘Ankara. In a press conference after the talks, which lasted about five hours, Kalin said Turkey had observed a positive approach from both countries regarding the lifting of arms export restrictions. However, he said Turkey would not agree to the two Nordic countries joining NATO unless specific steps were taken to address Ankara’s objections. We have made it very clear that if Turkey’s security concerns are not met with concrete measures within a certain time frame, the process will not progress, Ibrahim Kalin told a press conference. Both countries’ bids to join the alliance as a defense against feared Russian aggression would end decades of military neutrality. Finland, which shares a 1,300 kilometer (800 mile) border with Russia and neighboring Sweden, has been disrupted by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. What are the objections of turkeys? Ankara accuses the two countries of giving refuge to the PKK and of refusing to extradite terrorists. Sweden and Finland, among others, also imposed restrictions on arms exports to Turkey after its military offensive against the YPG in 2019. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by several Turkish allies, including the EU. He led a decades-long insurgency against Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has personally expressed his deep opposition to giving the green light to enlargement unless there are major concessions. What was the purpose of the meetings? Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, visiting Israel on May 25, announced the three-way meeting in advance on May 24. He said Turkey would present its demands for the lifting of the veto at this meeting. After a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Stockholm, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said her country wanted to clarify claims that have been circulating in talks with Turkey. We do not send money or weapons to terrorist organizations, Andersson said. rc/rt (AP, AFP)

