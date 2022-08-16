Jokowi disburses Rp 3,041 of state expenditure next year, for what?





The government has allocated state expenditure in the Draft State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (RAPBN) 2023 to reach Rs 3,041.74 trillion. This government spending target is lower than projected government spending this year, which stands at 3,169 billion rupees. President Joko Widodo said state expenditure for next year will include central government expenditure of IDR 2,230.0 trillion and transfers to regions of IDR 811.7 trillion. The allocation of central government expenditure has decreased compared to outlook this year amounted to 2,370 billion rupees, while transfers to the regions increased from outlook this year Rp 799 trillion. “Fiscal architecture in 2023 is designed to strengthen the foundations of the economy in the face of current and future challenges,” Jokowi said in his 2023 RAPBN financial notes speech on Tuesday (8/16). Jokowi explained that the NAPBN 2023 will be directed to support the government’s five main objectives, namely: Strengthen the quality of superior human resources who are productive, innovative and competitive by improving the quality of the education and health systems, as well as accelerating the reform of the social protection system. Acceleration of infrastructure development to support economic transformation, in particular infrastructure development in the areas of energy, food, connectivity and information and communication technologies Strengthening the effectiveness of the implementation of bureaucratic reform and simplification of regulations Implementation of industrial revitalization, encouraging downstream to increase high value-added and export-based economic activities Encourage the development and development of the green economy Jokowi explained that next year’s health budget is projected at Rp 169.8 trillion or 5.6 percent of state expenditure. The budget will aim to continue the management of the pandemic, reform the health system, accelerate the reduction of stunting and continue the national health insurance program. The government has also allocated a social welfare budget of Rs 479.1 trillion to help the poor and vulnerable meet their basic needs. Long-term social protection programs should be able to break the chain of poverty. Meanwhile, the education budget is Rs 608.3 trillion. Jokowi stressed that Indonesia must be able to take advantage of the demographic bonus and be ready to face technological upheaval. “We must prepare productive, innovative and globally competitive human resources while practicing Pancasila values, having a noble character and preserving the cultural identity of the nation,” he said. Meanwhile, the infrastructure budget is targeted at Rs 392.0 trillion. The budget allocation will be intended to support the strengthening of basic service delivery, to support increased productivity through connectivity and mobility infrastructure, to provide affordable, reliable and environmentally friendly energy and food infrastructure. ‘environment ; and equitable distribution of ICT infrastructure and access. On the other hand, the budget for transfers to the regions next year is set at 811.7 trillion rupees. The budget allocation, according to him, will aim to increase the synergy of central and regional tax policies, to strengthen the quality of the management of transfers to the regions, to strengthen the use of transfers to the regions to support priority sectors, to increase regional fiscal capacities, and optimize the use of expenditures to enhance access and quality of public service. To support state expenditure, the government is targeting state revenue for next year at IDR 2,443.6 trillion. The state revenue will include tax revenue of Rs 2,016.9 trillion and non-tax state revenue (PNBP) of Rs 426.3 trillion.

