Indonesia increasingly recognized in global leadership: Jokowi





Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, boasted that Indonesia is at the pinnacle of global leadership as the international community grows more confident in the country of Southeast Asia as he assumes the presidency of the G20 and plays the role of peacemaker between the war against Russia and Ukraine. “We are at the pinnacle of global leadership. We have a great opportunity to foster international cooperation,” Jokowi told members of the People’s Consultative Assembly, the country’s highest legislative body, in Jakarta’s legislative hall. The international community’s confidence in Indonesia, which has risen sharply, is becoming one of the country’s greatest strengths, according to Jokowi. Indonesia’s role as a bridge of peace between Russia and Ukraine, among others, is becoming a testament to the country’s reliability on the world stage. “Indonesia is accepted by Russia and Ukraine to serve as a ‘bridge of peace’. [We are] also accepted by major economies despite the tense geopolitical situation,” Jokowi said. The United Nations has named Indonesia the champion of the Global Crisis Response Group to deal with the global food, energy and financial crises. Indonesia now chairs the G20, which brings together twenty of the world’s largest economies. Next year, Indonesia will assume the rotating presidency of ASEAN. “We can also feel this massive international trust domestically. We continue to carry out structural reforms to boost competitiveness and the business climate, as well as improve our investment ecosystem and stimulate the growth of MSMEs. Downstream and domestic manufacturing is growing rapidly,” Jokowi said. Commercial push downstream The president revealed that investments in Indonesia were no longer centered on Java. About 52% of investments are now made in regions outside of Java. Jokowi has worked to add value to Indonesian minerals by encouraging more downstream manufacturing of this product. According to Jokowi, the downstream nickel industry has done wonders for steel exports which have increased eighteenfold. Steel exports were only 16 trillion rupees ($1.08 billion) in 2014, but then rose to 306 trillion rupees last year because Indonesia exported semi-finished products or finished. The Indonesian leader predicted that the figures would rise to 440 trillion rupees by the end of this year. “We will continue to push for the industry downstream of our bauxite, copper and lead,” Jokowi said at the conference. A symbol of harmony President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo attends the annual session of the People’s Consultative Assembly at the Nusantara building in Jakarta on August 16, 2022. (BeritaSatu Photo/Ruth Semiono) As usual, Jokowi’s “dress of the day” for the Assembly’s annual sessions is making headlines. Jokowi has made it a tradition to attend annual meetings in traditional costumes to portray Indonesia’s cultural diversity. This year, Jokowi appeared in Pakistani attire from Bangka Belitung province. The president’s ensemble consisted of a moss green long-sleeved top with gold detailing and a gold-red sarong. Jokowi also added a golden headgear to complete her outfit. “This bamboo shoots [the tip of baby bamboo] pattern symbolizes harmony. The color green represents tranquility, hope and growth,” Jokowi said.

