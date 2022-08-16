Xi Jinping learns from Putin’s mistakes in Ukraine China moves closer to Taiwan | World | New





Russian casualties in Ukraine now stand at more than 43,000, according to Ukrainian government estimates. However, Moscow has only officially acknowledged 1,351 Russian dead – the latest total given by the Russian Defense Ministry in March. Putin’s hesitant invasion of Ukraine was far more costly than originally anticipated due to tactical errors, ineffective army, surprisingly strong Ukrainian resistance, and other factors.

But the Russian president’s “failures” on the battlefield are being watched closely by his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, according to a US military expert. Dr John Callahan, a former diplomat and State Department spokesman, now works as a military adviser and dean at New England College in the United States, and said Beijing was closely following events in Ukraine and reactions in the world. Speaking to Express.co.uk, he said: “They also have huge command and control difficulties. And unfortunately for the West, the Chinese are watching all these Russian failures. “They probably learn from them. They are stupid if they don’t learn from them. He added: “But at their founding, China remains a Soviet-style army. Just like Russia, with all its weaknesses. JUST IN: ‘Absurd’ Putin humiliated after Russian court mocks ‘denazification’ claims

“There is no reason to think that a Chinese noncommissioned officer is going to show more initiative than a Russian right now. “They are big and they have a lot of potential strength. But can they use it effectively, beyond just a massive bombardment, as the Russians are doing? Ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin and Xi stressed the “boundless” friendship between their neighboring countries. On February 4, the two authoritarian leaders met in Beijing and affirmed that there would be “no prohibited areas of cooperation” between their nations. Just 20 days later, Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, sparking the biggest armed conflict in Europe since World War II.

While the war games ceased last week, they resumed on Sunday, Taiwan’s defense ministry said, as 11 Chinese military planes entered the island’s air defense zone. Dr Callahan explained that if China wants to invade Taiwan, it will likely have an easier route than Putin’s in Ukraine, noting how its geography makes it more vulnerable: “The difference between Taiwan and Ukraine is that the Ukrainians have space to trade. for the time, what they do. “They haven’t been expelled from any of the places over the past few weeks, like Severodonetsk or Luhansk.

“They withdrew. They weren’t expelled. And they have the ability to trade space for time, because it’s a big country and Russian logistics are terrible. “Taiwan doesn’t have that luxury. And so part of that is that the response from the West should be very quick. “Even a groping bear could gobble up Taiwan, because it’s small, before there’s a chance to do much.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1655775/china-news-xi-jinping-putin-ukraine-china-attacking-taiwan-spt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos