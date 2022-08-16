The election of muftis, the minority and Turkey







A security guard observes the area around the Kirmahalle mosque in the northeastern Greek town of Komotini ahead of a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2017. [AP]

Turkey has reacted to the Greek parliament’s decision to set up an expanded electoral body, made up of 33 Islamic clerics from the Muslim minority in Thrace, who will form an advisory council that will vet candidates for the role of muftis. The Turkish side (Ankara and the Deep State) rejected the reform and insisted that direct elections be held in mosques in the region. By raising their hands, the faithful will only confirm the choice imposed on them by the consulate, with supposedly democratic procedures. Naturally, these procedures do not apply in Turkey itself, where muftis are appointed in key institutions. It was no surprise to anyone who followed the developments. So far, any reform on the Greek side aimed at modernizing the Muslim community and harmonizing it with Europe has drawn strong reactions from Turkey, which, through the parallel structures it has established within Greece, attempts to control and manipulate the community. Anyone who tries to challenge the power of the consulate and its system is ostracized as a traitor, a Christian, an instrument of the Greeks and others. The expulsion of MP Rodopi Achmet Ilchan from the so-called Consultative Committee for the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace for publicly questioning the interventionist approach of Turkish Consul General Murat Omeroglu is the most obvious case of this. The clash between Ilchan and the mechanics of the consulate, and the consul general himself, did not come like a thunderclap. It was the culmination of his political autonomy and the dynamism he draws from the community electorate who voted for him twice in recent years with tens of thousands of votes each time. His dismissal and targeting by the Advisory Committee, which in its announcement even carried out a political funeral, can only be seen as a challenge to our democracy. At the same time, it was also a message to members of the community looking to Europe and hoping to free themselves to find out who is really in charge of their future and their destiny. Under other circumstances, Ilchan’s re-election in the next election might not be particularly important. There is now another facet of this election that our political class, as evidenced by the rather moderate reactions, does not seem to have grasped, in the first place its own party (PASOK-KINAL). It will be a contest between the right and the obligation of a member of the Greek Parliament to decide and express himself freely and the mechanisms put in place by a foreign consulate which seeks to eradicate him politically. Ultimately, it is about the quality of our democracy itself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/opinion/1191104/the-election-of-muftis-the-minority-and-turkey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos