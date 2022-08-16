The majority of the 40 new hospitals promised by Boris Johnson in 2019 are unlikely to be completed by the next general election | Politics News

According to a Sky News survey, 80% of the 40 new hospitals promised by the Tories in 2019 either have no completion date or are unlikely to be completed by the next general election.

The commitment of new hospitals, a key element of Boris JohnsonThe 2019 election manifesto promised 40 new hospitals by the end of this decade. But a Sky News investigation, carried out during the year, revealed a program under acute pressure.

Seven of the 40 hospitals still do not have a completion date, and another 25 are not expected to be completed until at least 2024, the year of the next general election, freedom of information requests submitted by Sky have revealed. News.

The lack of progress has drawn criticism from Labour, with shadow health secretary Wes Streeting expressing concern that the new Conservative The Prime Minister could quietly abandon this key commitment when he takes over from Mr Johnson in September.

“There is no sign of these 40 new hospitals. The only place they seem to exist is in Boris Johnson’s imagination,” Mr Streeting told Sky News.

“It’s striking that neither Rishi Sunak nor Liz Truss are talking about 40 new hospitals either because they know they can’t be delivered, won’t be delivered.”

The government insists they will. In a statement, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said they would deliver by 2030, and were “working tirelessly with NHS partners on their construction plans”.

“Hospitals will provide patients and staff with brand new state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring people get the right care when and where they need it. This will help us clear the COVID backlog,” he said. -he adds.

But, in the past eight months alone, some hospitals have missed deadlines. When Sky News began its investigation last December, Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals Trust said its new London hospital was due for completion in 2024-26.

The new hospital should no longer be ready “before 2027 at the earliest”.

Another, the Royal Cornwall Hospital Children’s Hospital, was originally due to be completed between 2024 and 2026. This has now moved to between 2026 and 2028.

Some, including Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals Trust, are still awaiting approval of what is known as their “business case” – they have submitted plans, but have yet to confirm them. Final plans, programs and funding are only settled once a full business case has been reviewed and agreed upon.

Waiting for a start date

All preparatory work for a major new clinical building in Leeds has been completed, but there is no start date



Julian Hartley, chief executive of University Hospitals Leeds, told Sky News in an exclusive interview that the Leeds NHS Trust expects a major new clinical building on its site, but is still awaiting final plans to be signed and works to start. building works. .

“We don’t have an actual start date yet as we are awaiting the government’s green light for the overall development business case,” he said.

“We are very keen on the move, and we have done a lot of work to prepare and carry out all the enabling work in advance so that we are able to move forward as quickly as possible.

Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust in Harlow, Essex, is set to get a brand new hospital. But he is also waiting for approval.

Conservative MP for Harlow Robert Halfon said: “The Prime Minister came to Harlow in October 2019 to announce the new hospital. This has been confirmed on the floor of the House of Commons by ministers and the Prime Minister many times over the past few years. year.

“I am absolutely confident that Harlow will have a new hospital. I expect a final announcement by the end of the year if not sooner. Unfortunately the two-year pandemic has halted progress on the hospital building programme. “

In the Prime Minister’s own constituency of Uxbridge, the promised new hospital is not expected to be completed until 2028. Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has yet to submit its business case and no construction has started.

Material Costs, Ukraine and Labor Shortages

Of the 40 new hospitals contacted by Sky News, one has been completed and construction has started in seven. Construction has yet to start in the other 32.

The 2019 Conservative manifesto spoke of having “started building 40 new hospitals across the country”. In October 2019, at the Conservative Party conference, Mr Johnson promised to build “40 new hospitals”. But nearly three years later, very few have started this process.

The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors cites current market conditions which are slowing construction efforts in the industry.

In a statement reflecting findings from Sky News and their latest market sentiment survey, the institute said: “Construction workloads are high at the moment in the UK [but] they are hampered by material costs, labor shortages, lack of skilled tradespeople, and macroeconomic effects, such as the war in Ukraine.

“Material costs have increased by an average of approximately 25% over the past 12 months and are expected to continue to rise, and labor costs are also seen as likely to increase, reflecting higher vacancy rates. almost record in the industry.”

“Some of our respondents also cite public sector projects with less focus on sustainability, as cost becomes the most important factor.”

Is £3.7bn enough?

There are also questions about the financing of the program. The government originally committed £3.7bn to the 40 new hospital scheme.

But this funding only supports activity until 2025, and no further funding has yet been confirmed by the Treasury, although the majority of hospitals have told Sky News they will not finish until 2025 or they did not receive funding.

The Department of Health and Social Care’s ‘Major Projects Portfolio’ from March 2021 says the department is ‘still in discussion with the Treasury over whole life costs as the scheme does not yet have a funding envelope confirmed beyond 2025”.

Health organizations estimate that the cost of 40 whole new hospital buildings would in fact exceed the £3.7billion committed.

Elaine Kelly, of healthcare charity The Health Foundation, said: “NHS Providers estimate the cost of building an average-sized hospital to be around £500million, so the cost of building 40 greenfield mid-sized hospitals would be in the region of £20bn – not the £3.7bn set aside for the hospital building programme.

“The execution of the program would cost significantly more than the funds committed to date.

“With 80% of projects yet to start, more money would be needed after the funding already announced expires in 2025.”

When Sky News presented this to the Treasury, it said: “The government sets departmental budgets through spending reviews. The 2021 spending review set out departmental budgets to 2024-25. All budgets departmental expenses for years beyond 2024-25 will be subject to the next expenditure review.”

The National Audit Office must also review the “value for money” of the program. He told Sky News: “We have plans in place to begin a value-for-money review of the Department of Health and Social Care’s New Hospitals Scheme later this year and to report our findings in 2023.”

Not quite new hospitals

Sky News asked each NHS trust what they expected to build. Less than a third of the 40 hospitals came back to say they expect a completely new hospital building to be built, as most might assume with the definition of “new hospital”.

The majority do not yet know exactly which category of new buildings they fall into, or only expect new wings for existing hospitals, a major new clinical building on an existing site or major renovations.

Responding to our findings, Rory Deighton, Senior Acute Care Officer at the NHS Confederation, the umbrella body for organizations that commission and deliver NHS services, said: “This shows what NHS leaders know – 40 new hospitals will not be built by the next election.

“Both candidates to be the next Prime Minister must speak honestly with the public about what is needed for the NHS rather than relying on the repetition of myths and political rhetoric.”

Providers to the NHS, the body responsible for acute, ambulance, community and mental health services in the NHS, stress the need for the government to provide services.

Saffron Cordery, acting chief executive of NHS providers, said: “Delays are increasing costs and denting staff morale. Trusted leaders are frustrated that many of the benefits to patients and communities that they planned face costly delays.”