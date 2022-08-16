Will China have something big to do? Xi Jinping Again Promotes “Common Prosperity” | Xi Jinping | 20th Party Congress | re-election | common prosperity

The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China is getting closer and closer, but China is hiding the seeds of social unrest. On August 16, the Communist Party magazine “Qiushi” will publish an article by Xi Jinping, again emphasizing “common prosperity.” As the economy slumps and real estate prices plummet, the wealth of Chinese households stands to be wiped out and hopes of living and working in peace are dashed. In order to prevent the large-scale protest movement from threatening the CCP regime, common prosperity was removed as the common goal of all people.

Xinhua news agency reported on Aug. 15 that Xi’s article will be published in Qiushi magazine, the CCP’s official publication on Aug. 16. He said in the article that the task of common prosperity should be placed in a higher position, it is a goal and a realistic task, “neither urgent nor pending.” He also stressed that it is necessary to look at the problem from a political point of view. The more complicated the situation, the more we must adhere to the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee.

In April this year, the Wall Street Journal reported that the economic turmoil caused by “common prosperity” is not conducive to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and authorities in Beijing seem to attach less importance to ” common prosperity” this year.

The New York Times also reported that against the backdrop of the CCP virus outbreak and the Russian-Ukrainian war, in order to stabilize the economy, the CCP temporarily suspended the Common Prosperity Movement led by Xi Jinping.

Taiwanese media Central News Agency reported that, in fact, Xi Jinping still talks about common prosperity from time to time, but he did not mention a clear timetable or specific goals.

In April this year, Xi Jinping said during an inspection tour in Hainan that China had built a “comprehensively well-off society”, then it would modernize and “promote common prosperity”. In an article in “Seeking Truth” magazine in May this year, Xi Jinping said that for common prosperity, we must first work together to make the “cake” bigger and better, but “we cannot engage in morally kidnapped ‘forced giving'”. ”.

Living and working in peace and contentment is the ideal of ordinary Chinese people, but in China, real estate is becoming a persistent nightmare for the people.

Deutsche Welle reported on August 14 that Xiao Wang, a soon-to-be-married autoworker, was set to welcome her first child. His wish was to move into the apartment he bought in Wuhan three years ago. However, this hope was in the face of the ever growing real estate crisis. Broken in the middle, the apartment is not yet finished.

Fed up, Xiao Wang decided to stop making mortgage payments, becoming one of many homebuyers in dozens of Chinese cities who resisted paying.

“It was not easy for us to buy this house, and this money is all my savings,” he told AFP. He said the house was gone and he still owed 2 million yuan in debt.

A young homebuyer named Xue said he now spends almost all of his salary on rent and loans. He said he didn’t want to pay anymore and was already discouraged.

Tommy Wu, chief economist at Oxford Economics, said in a report that homebuyers’ ability to repay their loans was not the main issue. He noted that a loss of confidence in developers would exacerbate the housing downturn, “with the potential for a vicious cycle of falling home sales and prices, increasing developer distress and worsening worrying local government finances”.

In a July report, Bank of America research analysts pointed out that about 9% of pre-sold residential properties in 2020 and 2021 may not be completed and delivered as developers face financial issues. Dating affects 2.4 million households.

The Wall Street Journal reported on August 12 that Bank of America analysts pointed out that such an event, if left unchecked and spreading, could undermine market confidence, dampen real estate sales and investment. , curb overall economic growth and trigger social instability. , which coincides with the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China this fall, and Xi Jinping is expected to be re-elected.

The New York Times reported on August 8 that ten years ago, relations between the United States and China were not so strained. In private conversations with former US President Barack Obama and Vice President Biden, Xi Jinping had hinted that he was concerned about the possibility of the CCP taking over. Not so solid, the CCP is the target of a “color revolution”.

The background of the conversation is that the “Arab Spring” swept through the Middle East not so long ago, and he feared that a similar “color revolution” could occur in China. The CCP regime’s widespread corruption and plundering of wealth by the rich and powerful have caused the gap between rich and poor in Chinese society to widen further and further. , people’s anger is growing day by day and social unrest is likely to occur.

When Xi Jinping visited the White House later, “he was talking about color revolutions. It was clearly an issue that had some sort of primacy for him,” said Ryan Hass, who leads China on the National Security Council. A symbol of the Xi Jinping era.

Over the past decade, Xi has broadened the definition of “national security” in all aspects, strengthening the CCP’s control over all aspects. As Xi prepares for a third term in the 20th Congress, he has signaled that national security will be more important.

Deutsche Welle published a commentary article on July 28 saying that recently, various incidents have occurred in China, and hundreds of thousands of people have launched a campaign to stop lending; The bad news is that more and more loans from Beijing for the Belt and Road Initiative cannot be repaid.

The triple crisis of banking, real estate and credit means it will shake the foundations of Chinese social cohesion and the leadership of the CCP, according to the article.

The article pointed out that in China, the housing market was once seen as an investment market for the middle class. According to a survey report by the Central Bank of the Communist Party of China, 70% of Chinese household wealth is in homes. And these goods gradually lose value, faced with the risk of destruction, coupled with unemployment and impoverishment, the rebellion is not far away.

The article concludes by saying that the triple crisis unfolding in China can devour huge funds, and the CCP cannot solve all crises with money. In any case, the middle class whose social security and wealth are not guaranteed could launch a wave of protests unprecedented since 1989.

China’s escalating real estate crisis is not only hitting the Chinese banking system, but it may also destroy the wealth of Chinese families. Chinese society is on the eve of great changes.

Wei Jingsheng, a well-known Chinese dissident, believed that the CCP regime sitting on the crater of an imminent eruption heralded an inevitable trend of imminent demise.

The CCP is planning the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and Xi Jinping will most likely continue to serve as the CCP’s General Secretary and hold military and political power. His wish is to maintain superficial stability and he must find something that can temporarily soothe social emotions when minds change. One thing, common prosperity has been taken up as an analgesic or a sedative, as the goal of the common struggle of all the people. In Xi Jinping’s words, common prosperity is an “important goal”, “a long-term task” and a “true task”, but there is absolutely no comment on the implementation steps and timetable. specific.

Former CPC General Secretary Zhao Ziyang and former think tank Wu Guoguang pointed out that there is a long-standing problem of disparity between rich and poor in Chinese society. The once high growth rate of the Chinese economy has masked this problem. Poor people even expect that work can change their economic situation, which lowers their expectations of rich and poor alike. Uneven dissatisfaction. However, once economic growth slowed, that expectation disappeared. Xi Jinping put forward new expectations for the poor, namely common prosperity.

Wu Guoguang said that it doesn’t matter whether common prosperity can be achieved or not, the important thing is that the cake is pulled there first. With the growth of the Chinese economy over the past 30 or 40 years, poor social groups are still poor and their expectations have not come true. Therefore, drawing a cake is a means for politicians, especially for certain social groups who are relatively poor, have a low level of education and receive relatively simple information. Drawing a pie always has a certain effect on them. It turns out that the Chinese economy continues to grow rapidly. Hope is gone, and now we can pin our hopes on Xi Jinping’s Common Prosperity Policy.

