A quest for individuality and the construction of the Bharatiya development model

Narendra Modis Bharatiya’s development model is based on the five commitments he sought from the people of the country: to have developed India, to remove any sign of colonial baggage, pride in our heritage, unity and focus on our duties.

Although there has been a general tradition in Indian politics of making announcements, then they are followed by action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reversed this trend. PA

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ Independence Day speech was not only truly fitting for the momentous occasion, but also highlighted that he carried on the legacy of our struggle for freedom in both in word and in spirit. The independence movement that saw millions of Indians sacrifice supreme was not only about political freedom, but it was also a quest for individuality.

The quest for this identity has been forgotten under successive Congressional regimes which have modeled the growth and development trajectory of the Bharats on the Western paradigm. What we are witnessing under the Modi regime is the revival of this quest for individuality.

Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi’s obsession with socialism and Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh’s obsession with market capitalism left millions of Indians untouched as a select group of people reaped the rewards. profits. Society at large was not part of India’s growth story until 2014.

Modi had realized this. That is why the first step he took immediately after taking office as Pradhan Sevak was to open the bank accounts of the poor. This financial inclusiveness is the cornerstone of his government’s motto to ensure Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. These accounts have proven to be the key tool for linking all government schemes to beneficiaries and thus bringing them into the mainstream of economic development.

What the Prime Minister said from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of our independence carried two clear messages: first, we must decolonize our mindset; and two, we have to work on a Bharatiya development model and not a Western model. It is a giant step towards discovering and establishing this identity, which has transformed Bharat into a nation that has been on an unbroken run since the beginning of civilization. The loss of this understanding of individuality was the main reason why Bharat spent nearly 1,000 years under the rulers of the invaders. Although the heroic resistance has continued for these 1,000 years and this resistance has also been motivated by this search for individuality.

What Prime Minister Modi has done today is to define that individuality with great clarity and also to roll out a roadmap for the next 25 years to realize that individuality that would make India a developed nation .

Modis’ vision of making Bharat a developed country by 2047, as mentioned in his speech, had already begun to unfold since he took over the reins of the nation in 2014. His clear call to control nepotism, corruption and ending dynastic culture in all spheres of our social life was preceded by actions in this regard.

The Prime Minister highlighted some of the biggest systemic diseases when he pointed out: Our many institutions are affected by the family regime, it harms our talents, the capabilities of the nation and gives rise to corruption.

He further added: It is our effort that those who plundered the country will have to repay. In India, where people are struggling against poverty, we have to fight corruption with all our might.

An important point must be made here which sets the Prime Minister apart from his predecessors. Although there has been a general tradition in Indian politics of making announcements, then they are followed by action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reversed this trend.

It has already initiated substantial actions on both fronts. The so-called high and powerful who were at the helm of corruption were put behind bars. Properties worth thousands of crores have already been confiscated by the government to realize the arrears of various banks which apparently lend loans to many big fish under the UPA regime. The strengthening of agencies such as the Directorate of Law Enforcement and the Central Bureau of Investigation and the professionals introduced there and other government anti-corruption agencies over the past eight years is remarkable.

As for the dynastic culture, neither in his government nor in his party, ie the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the prime minister did not allow this disease to exist. The old and obsolete power structure that emerged under congressional regimes and proved detrimental to the country with a particular dynasty in charge of affairs has been replaced by meritocracy over the past eight years. And the Prime Minister has given enough guidance on this.

Five promises to develop India by 2047

As mentioned above, Modis Bharatiya’s development model is based on the five promises he demanded from the people of the country. These five promises are to have a developed India, to remove all signs of colonial baggage, pride in our heritage, unity and focus on our duties.

The Western paradigm that our country has followed so far is based on colonization and focuses on our rights whereas Modi, bringing back the ancient Bharatiya tradition, spoke of putting duties first. He looks forward to building a dedicated nation, not a nation of law seekers. Modi also spoke about another sacred tradition of Bharat: respecting women and girls both in word and in spirit by the society as a whole. According to our scriptures Yatra Naari Pujyante, Tatra Ramante Devta (The gods live in those places where women are worshipped). Feminism is inherent in Sanatan Dharma. In fact, our ancient traditions go beyond the Western concept of gender equality; Bharat has always considered the feminine to be superior to the masculine. The tradition of worshiping goddesses is a manifestation of this deep understanding of the importance of women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ vision for a developed India is a signal for an ambitious society that has the ability and potential to show the rest of the world a new model of development that is sustainable, brings greater equality and ends all kinds of conflicts. Hopefully we can achieve this well before 2047 through our own Bharatiya development model.

The writer, author and columnist, has written several books. The opinions expressed are personal.

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.