Kasmpaa 0-6 Fenerbahce MATCH RESULT – SUMMARY Fenerbahce scored a goal and it rained!





Super Leaguein the 2nd week of Fenerbahcewas Kasmpaa’s guest on the road. The yellow-dark blue team won the field with a score of 5-0. Fenerbahce, who started the match quickly, joshua king They took a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute. 16th minute from host Emre Yesilyourt, received a red card and the dark-yellow blues took control of the fight. Enner in the 34th minute Valence took the stage and Fenerbahce took the lead at 2. Shortly before the end of the first half Emre Mor, sent the ball into the net and made it 3-0. Valencia scored the 4th goal of the game in the 58th minute. Arda Gler scored the 5th goal of the game. The young star made it 5-0 with his goal. Arda Gler again said the last word. The young player, who sent the ball to the net in 90 + 2, scored his 2nd goal and the 6th goal for his team after coming on. F. BAHE MEET 3 POINTS The yellow-dark blue team won their first 3 points this season with a 6-0 win. MATCH RATINGS The Fenerbahes coach was Kasmpaa’s guest in the Spor Toto Super League Week 2 game. George Jesusmade 2 changes in the top 11 according to the last league game they played. UEFA Europa League 3. Czech team in the qualifying second leg Slovakia Fenerbahce coach Jorge Jesus, who applied many rotations and made 7 changes to his team during the game, made his team the first league game. WhichCredit Umraniyespor Compared to his match, he has changed less. ROSSI IS NOT 11 FOR THE FIRST TIME In the game at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium, Jesus, who gave goalkeeper Altay a place in the starting 11, is a new transfer in defense. Gustave Henriquelike in the first game Attila SzalaiHe was commissioned by him. Experienced coach who trusts Osayi-Samuel at right-back, playing at right-back in BiriKredi mraniyespor game. Ferdi KadiogluHe rated naked at left-back instead of Peres. Jesus, who didn’t assign Rossi, who was always in the top 11 in previous games, preferred Zajc in midfield instead of this player. Playing Altay Bayndr in goal against Kasmpaa, Jesus formed the defensive quartet of Osayi-Samuel, Gustavo Henrique, Attila Szalai and Ferdi. In front of the defense Guillaume AraoThe experienced coach, who is trusted by , also placed Zajc and Lincoln Henrique in midfield. The experienced coach gave Emre Mor, King and Valencia a chance up front. At Fenerbahe, Erturul ethin, Lemos, Peres, smail Yksek, Crespo, Arda Gler, Bruma, Burak Kapacak, Rossi and Serdar Dursun have been replaced. 8 PLAYERS ARE NOT IN FENERBAHCE Mert Hakan Yanda, who survived his injury in the yellow-dark blue team, was not included in the match squad, although he was in the squad. New transfers Joao Pedro, rfan Can Kahveci and Serdar Aziz, who are said to have done individual exercises in training after their injuries, could not find a place in the team. Apart from Berisha and Nazm Sangare, injured at Fenerbahe, Congolese defender Tisserand and new transfer Alioski were not part of the squad.

