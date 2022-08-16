PM Narendra Modi defines Vision 2047

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modion said on Monday that the time had come to cleanse the country of corruption and nepotism and asked people to have “nafrat” (hate) for these two evils which go beyond politics, as he set a “Panch Pran” (five resolutions) goal of making India a developed nation in 25 years. “The nation should now only set itself big goals. That big goal is a developed India and nothing less,” Modi asserted in his ninth consecutive speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the country’s 76th Independence Day, while highlighting the challenges of dynastic politics. India has entered a decisive era in its fight against corruption which is “eating the country like termites”, he said, adding that corruption and nepotism are the two main challenges for the nation.

Dressed in a traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and white tricolor striped ‘safa’, Modi unfurled the national flag amid a 21-round salute by the locally developed howitzer, ATAGS , which he proudly noted was Fort Rouge’s first in 75 years. Modi said it was a historic day for India and the completion of 75 years of independence was a time to move forward with a new resolution and he also spoke forcefully about cooperative federalism, celebrating the country’s diversity, unity among citizens, gender equality and research. and innovation.

While his 82-minute speech was peppered with several exhortations including removing the ‘distortion’ in our conduct that insults women and the slogan ‘Jai Anusandhan’ to promote research and innovation, but there has had no announcement of a new initiative or program as has been the case in many of his Independence Day speeches and his earlier predecessors.

“A distortion has crept into our conduct and we sometimes insult women,” Modi said as he struck a chord with women, and asked, “Can we commit to getting rid of this in our behavior and our values ​​?” Affirming that respect for women is an important pillar for India’s growth, he said it is important that in speech and conduct “we do not do anything that lowers the dignity of women”.

The Prime Minister warned compatriots against becoming complacent about the country’s achievements over the past 75 years, and said he must now focus his forces on achieving “Panch Pran” over the next 25 years to the approach of the centenary of its independence. He spelled out the five promises as a resolution for a developed India; remove all traces of the colonial mentality; be proud of our heritage; our strength of unity; and fulfilling the duties of citizens, which also includes the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers.

“We must move forward with these five resolutions in mind and take responsibility for realizing the dreams of our freedom fighters over the next 25 years when we reach 100 years of independence.” Modi said in this ‘Amrit Kaal’, a reference to the next 25 years, that every Indian yearns to see the rapid progress of a new India with enthusiasm and anticipation and affirmed that he has devoted himself to fulfilling the wish of Mahatma Gandhi to empower the last person in line.

“This Amrit Kaal presents us with a golden opportunity to achieve the dreams and goals of an ambitious society.” A thick security blanket was thrown at the main independence event in the nation’s capital and also in several parts of the country.

The Red Fort was also adorned with tricolors, flowers and murals depicting key events that led to India’s freedom.

Stressing the importance of unity, Modi said people should celebrate the diversity of a great country like India, as the country’s many religions and traditions are its pride. Gender equality is the first condition of unity, he said, adding that women are now doing very well in different fields including science and representing the people. “Our nation has proven that we have inherent strength in our diversity and the common thread of patriotism makes India unshakable,” Modi said, calling India “the mother of democracy”.

He also strongly pushed back against the opposition’s accusation that his government was using federal agencies like the Law Enforcement Directorate to target its leaders over corruption allegations, and also criticized “parivarvad and bhai-bhatijavad ” (dynasty and nepotism). People have seen that some people don’t have enough space to hide their illicit money while many in the country don’t have enough space to live in, he said in a clear indicator of recovery of the huge amount of money and other assets allegedly unaccounted for in the raids. in the offices of some opposition party leaders.

“Corruption is eating the country like termites and we have to fight it with all our might. It is our effort to make those who looted the country give it back,” he said, and also criticized efforts to “glorify” them, an apparent reference to opposition parties defending those accused of corruption.

“This mindset is not going to go away unless there is a feeling of ‘nafrat’ (hatred) for corruption and the corrupt and people are forced to look down on them socially.” Although the prime minister took no name, the BJP has often criticized Congress for its nationwide protests against the ED’s questioning of its leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. .

Under his government, he said, more than Rs 2 lakh crore that would have fallen into the wrong hands earlier has now been invested in the development of the country using direct transfer of benefits. “We are trying to bring back those who fled after looting banks under previous governments. We have seized their property. Many people have been forced to live in prison. Our effort is for those who looted the country to repay and we We are creating the conditions for this. Even the great will not be able to escape,” Modi said.

Also attacking the politics of dynasties and nepotism, he said that their presence in politics feeds this evil in all other institutions of the country. We must end it, he said. “This nepotism harms the talents and capabilities of India.

It is also a reason for corruption as people resort to it when they see no other option,” he said, seeking to raise awareness about this in order to rid Indian institutions of these evils for their Bright future.