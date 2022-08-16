Politics
August Guns by Xi Jinping, by Richard N. Haass
Over the past two weeks, much of the foreign policy debate in the United States has focused on whether or not Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, should have visited Taiwan. His supporters point out that there was a precedent – visits by a former president and various cabinet members – and that it is important for political representatives to underscore America’s commitment to Taiwan in the face of growing pressure from China. Critics, for their part, argued that the trip was ill-timed because Chinese President Xi Jinping would feel pressured to give an answer and not appear weak on the eve of the crucial Party congress scheduled for this fall. There were also fears that the visit could lead Xi to further support Russian aggression against Ukraine.
Now, it’s wrong to emphasize Pelosi’s visit. The important thing is why China did not respond with a simple denunciation of the trip and instead only did so with import and export bans, cyberattacks and military exercises which represent a significant escalation from what she had done before. punish and intimidate Taiwan.
None of this was inevitable. Chinese leaders had other options. They could have ignored or downplayed Pelosi’s visit. What we have seen is a reaction – rather an over-reaction – sought. The scale and complexity of the response indicate that it had been planned for some time; This, in turn, suggests that, had Pelosi’s trip not taken place, any other event would have been invoked as a pretext to justify the Chinese actions.
The country’s increasingly tense internal political and economic situation largely explains Xi’s reaction. Xi’s priority is to be named top Communist Party leader for an unprecedented third term; However, the country’s economic performance, the main source of legitimacy for Chinese leaders for decades, is no longer of much use as growth slows, unemployment rises and financial bubbles burst. Xi’s insistence on maintaining a covid-zero policy is also drawing internal criticism and reducing economic growth. It seems that Xi is increasingly resorting to nationalism as a substitute. In China, when it comes to building popular support, nothing can compete with defending the mainland’s sovereignty over Taiwan.
Nothing can compete in China like defending Taiwan in generating popular support for the government.
On the other hand, China’s willingness to escalate tensions reflects its growing comfort in the risk and deterioration of Sino-US relations. Any hopes from Beijing to improve relations after Donald Trump’s presidency have been dashed by President Joe Biden’s administration, which has dramatically expanded the China policy inherited from its predecessor. Public recriminations are frequent and private dialogues rare. Customs duties on imports from China remain in place. It is therefore likely that Xi concluded that he had little to lose by responding to Pelosi’s visit. His subsequent decision to break off numerous talks with the United States (including those related to climate change and drug trafficking) demonstrates his comfort with deteriorating relations.
The danger is obvious. If China claims that its military activities around Taiwan are the new normal, there is an increased risk that an accident could cause an uncontrolled situation. More dangerous still is if China decides that “peaceful reunification” disappears as a real option; This is largely because China has alienated many Taiwanese by reneging on its commitment to one country, two systems after regaining control of Hong Kong. In such a scenario, China could decide that it must act militarily against Taiwan to end the democratic example the island provides and prevent any perceived movement towards independence.
So what is there to do? Now that China has demonstrated its will and resources to deploy an increasingly capable military outside the continent, deterrence must be restored. This requires bolstering Taiwan’s resources to resist any use of force by China, increasing US and Japanese military presence and coordination, and explicitly committing to come to Taiwan’s defense if necessary. It will be important to show that the concern of the United States and its partners for Russia does not prevent them from protecting or from wanting to protect Taiwan.
Second, economic relations with China need to be rethought. Taiwan and other Asian countries, including Japan and South Korea, as well as some European countries, have become so dependent on access to the Chinese market and imports from that country that sanctions may not be, in the event of a crisis, a viable political measure. And, even worse, China might be able to exert economic pressure on other countries to influence their actions. Now is the time to reduce the level of trade dependence on China.
Moreover, the United States needs a sensible and disciplined policy towards Taiwan. It must continue to uphold its one-China policy, which for more than 40 years has refined the ultimate relationship between the mainland and Taiwan. There is no room for unilateral action, be it mainland aggression or Taiwanese declarations of independence. The final status will be what it ends up being; and what should matter from the United States’ perspective is that it be determined peacefully and with the consent of the Taiwanese people.
A concerted effort to build a modern US-China relationship is also essential. It is diplomatic negligence and even bad practice to allow the most important bilateral relationship of this era, which will go so far to define the geopolitics of the century, to continue adrift. Establishing a private, high-level dialogue that addresses the most important regional and global issues, whether they are sources of friction or potential cooperation, must be a top priority. What should not be a high priority is trying to transform China’s policy, which is impossible and will also poison the bilateral relationship.
Never let a crisis go to waste, goes an old saying. The current crisis over Taiwan is no exception. This is a warning addressed to Washington and Taipei, as well as to its strategic partners in Europe and Asia, and it must be heeded while there is still time and time to do so.
———————————
Richard Haas is Chairman of the Council on Foreign Relations and author of The World: A Brief Introduction (Penguin Press, 2020).
(c) Syndicate Project, 2022
Translated by: Juan Gabriel Lpez Guix
Sources
2/ https://www.lavanguardia.com/internacional/20220816/8467382/canones-agosto-xi-jinping.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
