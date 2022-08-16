Breaking news from Indonesia: Jokowi aims to narrow fiscal gap to 2.85% of GDP

Indonesia seeks to reduce next year’s budget deficit to below 3% of gross domestic product for the first time since 2019 as it balances the need to rein in the fiscal sector while supporting growth, the president says Joko Widodo.
Author of the article:
Bloomberg News
Grace Sihoming, Claire Jiao and Faris Mokhtar
Content of the article
(Bloomberg) Indonesia is seeking to reduce next year’s budget deficit to less than 3% of gross domestic product for the first time since 2019 as it balances the need to rein in the fiscal sector while supporting growth, it said. said President Joko Widodo.
Advertisement 2
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
The fiscal gap is projected to fall to 2.85% of GDP in 2023, from an estimated deficit equivalent to 3.92% of GDP in 2022, even if the government increases the grant allocation by 4.4% to 297,200 billion rupees ($20.1 billion), Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, said in his annual budget address to parliament.
Southeast Asia’s largest economy is expected to grow 5.3% in 2023, Jokowi said. That compares with the government’s estimate of gross domestic product growth of 5.1% to 5.4% for this year, while inflation, which is hovering near a seven-year high, is expected to ease. to 3.3% in 2023 compared to the government’s projected range of 4%-4.8% this year.
The bulk of the subsidy budget for 2023 will be spent on energy fuels, LPG and electricity at 210.7 trillion rupees, up slightly from 208.9 trillion rupees this year.
Advertisement 3
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
To move forward, we must remain vigilant. The risks of global economic turbulence remain high, the president said. The slowdown in the global economy continues to have the potential to affect the national economic growth rate in the short term.
Key developments
Jokowi set to unveil tough budget plans despite increased subsidies
Daily inflation climbs to one of the world’s few restraint rates
The campaign led by the United States to isolate Russia and China is failing
Every hour Jakarta
Indonesia to cut health spending (3:31 p.m.)
The government plans to cut its health expenditure to 169.8 trillion rupees. State expenditure for 2023 is projected at Rs 3,041.7 trillion.
2023 gives impetus to fiscal consolidation (3:28 p.m.)
Advertisement 4
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
The year 2023 will provide Indonesia with the necessary momentum to proceed with fiscal consolidation while maintaining a balance between countercyclical capacity and financial risk management efforts.
Rupiah at 14,750 on average, 10-year yield at 7.9% on average (3:22)
The local currency is expected to average 14,750 to the US dollar in 2023, while the yield on 10-year government bonds is expected to be 7.9% in 2023.
Indonesia issues decree to address past human rights abuses (12:24 p.m.)
Jokowi signed a presidential decree that helps resolve past cases of human rights abuses. The executive order allows for the establishment of a new team to deal with past abuses.
The new Indonesian capital will be the engine of the new economy (12:08)
Nusantara, Indonesia’s new capital, will become the engine of the country’s new economy. The capital is not only meant to house government offices, but also for innovators and entrepreneurs, Jokowi said.
Advertisement 5
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Indonesia to Strengthen Civil Rights Protection (11:04 p.m.)
The country must continue to strengthen civil rights, democratic practices as well as the political rights of women and marginalized groups, Jokowi said. The law must be applied fairly and without discrimination.
Indonesia Must Boost Downstream Industry (11:00)
The country needs to strengthen the development of its downstream industry and produce high-value products, President Jokowi said. This will push bauxite, copper and tin downstream, he said. Indonesia’s nickel-based exports will reach 440 trillion rupiah in 2022, he added.
The country’s economic fundamentals remain strong amid the turbulent global economy, Jokowi said. Indonesia must remain vigilant against macroeconomic headwinds, it must continue to pursue its economic program, he added.
Advertising 6
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Southeast Asia’s biggest economy has kept inflation under control at around 4.9%, Jokowi said. This is well below the average inflation of around 7% within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc. This is also well below inflation in developed countries, which is around 9%.
Indonesia plans to raise fuel prices, says Bisnis (8:56 a.m.)
Indonesia plans to raise prices in Pertalite, the countries most commonly used for gasoline and diesel, as rising global crude oil prices inflate government spending on subsidies, reports Bisnis Indonesia, citing Arifin Tasrif, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources.
The report preceded Jokowi’s political speech.
The country’s spending to absorb higher energy costs hit a record 502.4 trillion rupees ($34 billion) this year, accounting for 17% of state spending.
Share this article on your social network
Advertising
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Financial Post cover stories
Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.
By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300
Thank you for your registration!
A welcome email is on the way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder.
The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox.
We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos