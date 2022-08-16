Breaking news from Indonesia: Jokowi aims to narrow fiscal gap to 2.85% of GDP

Indonesia seeks to reduce next year’s budget deficit to below 3% of gross domestic product for the first time since 2019 as it balances the need to rein in the fiscal sector while supporting growth, the president says Joko Widodo. Photo by Dimas Ardian / Bloomberg

Content of the article (Bloomberg) Indonesia is seeking to reduce next year’s budget deficit to less than 3% of gross domestic product for the first time since 2019 as it balances the need to rein in the fiscal sector while supporting growth, it said. said President Joko Widodo.

Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The fiscal gap is projected to fall to 2.85% of GDP in 2023, from an estimated deficit equivalent to 3.92% of GDP in 2022, even if the government increases the grant allocation by 4.4% to 297,200 billion rupees ($20.1 billion), Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, said in his annual budget address to parliament. Southeast Asia’s largest economy is expected to grow 5.3% in 2023, Jokowi said. That compares with the government’s estimate of gross domestic product growth of 5.1% to 5.4% for this year, while inflation, which is hovering near a seven-year high, is expected to ease. to 3.3% in 2023 compared to the government’s projected range of 4%-4.8% this year. The bulk of the subsidy budget for 2023 will be spent on energy fuels, LPG and electricity at 210.7 trillion rupees, up slightly from 208.9 trillion rupees this year.

Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article To move forward, we must remain vigilant. The risks of global economic turbulence remain high, the president said. The slowdown in the global economy continues to have the potential to affect the national economic growth rate in the short term. Key developments Jokowi set to unveil tough budget plans despite increased subsidies

Daily inflation climbs to one of the world’s few restraint rates

The campaign led by the United States to isolate Russia and China is failing Every hour Jakarta Indonesia to cut health spending (3:31 p.m.) The government plans to cut its health expenditure to 169.8 trillion rupees. State expenditure for 2023 is projected at Rs 3,041.7 trillion. 2023 gives impetus to fiscal consolidation (3:28 p.m.)

Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The year 2023 will provide Indonesia with the necessary momentum to proceed with fiscal consolidation while maintaining a balance between countercyclical capacity and financial risk management efforts. Rupiah at 14,750 on average, 10-year yield at 7.9% on average (3:22) The local currency is expected to average 14,750 to the US dollar in 2023, while the yield on 10-year government bonds is expected to be 7.9% in 2023. Indonesia issues decree to address past human rights abuses (12:24 p.m.) Jokowi signed a presidential decree that helps resolve past cases of human rights abuses. The executive order allows for the establishment of a new team to deal with past abuses. The new Indonesian capital will be the engine of the new economy (12:08) Nusantara, Indonesia’s new capital, will become the engine of the country’s new economy. The capital is not only meant to house government offices, but also for innovators and entrepreneurs, Jokowi said.

Advertisement 5 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Indonesia to Strengthen Civil Rights Protection (11:04 p.m.) The country must continue to strengthen civil rights, democratic practices as well as the political rights of women and marginalized groups, Jokowi said. The law must be applied fairly and without discrimination. Indonesia Must Boost Downstream Industry (11:00) The country needs to strengthen the development of its downstream industry and produce high-value products, President Jokowi said. This will push bauxite, copper and tin downstream, he said. Indonesia’s nickel-based exports will reach 440 trillion rupiah in 2022, he added. Jokowi Begins Address, Vans Economic Fundamentals (10:53) The country’s economic fundamentals remain strong amid the turbulent global economy, Jokowi said. Indonesia must remain vigilant against macroeconomic headwinds, it must continue to pursue its economic program, he added.

Advertising 6 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Southeast Asia’s biggest economy has kept inflation under control at around 4.9%, Jokowi said. This is well below the average inflation of around 7% within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc. This is also well below inflation in developed countries, which is around 9%. Indonesia plans to raise fuel prices, says Bisnis (8:56 a.m.) Indonesia plans to raise prices in Pertalite, the countries most commonly used for gasoline and diesel, as rising global crude oil prices inflate government spending on subsidies, reports Bisnis Indonesia, citing Arifin Tasrif, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources. The report preceded Jokowi’s political speech. The country’s spending to absorb higher energy costs hit a record 502.4 trillion rupees ($34 billion) this year, accounting for 17% of state spending.

Share this article on your social network

Advertising This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.