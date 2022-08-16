PLA advances in weapons, capability over the past decade

Editor’s note: To mark the 95th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army, China Daily is publishing a series of articles expanding on Xi Jinping’s thoughts on building up the military, outlining his main ideas from different angles.

Major progress has been made as Xi attaches great importance to the development of military technology

During recent live-fire exercises conducted by the People’s Liberation Army, several types of advanced equipment were deployed, such as the DF-17 hypersonic ballistic missile and the YY-20 aerial refueling aircraft.

This new hardware greatly improved the combat prowess of the PLA and made it one of the best-equipped armies in the world.

Observers said the past decade has been an unprecedented period in which China’s military has ordered a large amount of high-tech weapons and equipment as the country has set itself the goal of achieving essentially the modernization of national defense and armed forces by 2035.

President Xi Jinping always attaches great importance to the development of material and technology for China’s armed forces, stressing that advanced weaponry and equipment are essential for military modernization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has repeatedly urged the PLA to make full use of modern science and technology to enhance its combat capabilities.

Speaking at a high-level military conference in Beijing several years ago, he told high-ranking commanders that with the evolution of military technologies, the material factor “becomes more important” when it comes to is about winning a modern war.

“It would be very difficult to defeat the enemy if there were generational gaps between our weapons and theirs,” the president said.

In December 2014, during a meeting with military material development planners and leaders of state-owned defense companies, Xi said advanced weaponry was a key symbol of a mighty army and also an essential pillar of national security and renewal.

The Party’s goal has always been to build and operate a well-equipped army, he said.

At a large rally in Beijing in August 2017 to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA, Xi called on the armed forces to support scientific and technological innovation and closely follow the latest global trends in defense technology.

In his speech, he stressed the importance of far-sighted planning as well as the search for strategically crucial, cutting-edge and breakthrough technologies. Xi also said science and technology should be better utilized to facilitate the development of the military and enhance its operational capabilities.

The report to the 19th CPC National Congress at the end of 2017 set the goal of basically realizing the modernization of national defense and armed forces by 2035 and fully transforming the armed forces into world-class forces by the middle of the century.

At the 19th CPC National Congress, Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Army, who answered the main questions on building strong armed forces in the new era, including tasks, goals, principles, strategies and approaches, was included in the CPC Constitution.

In October, at the latest Chinese military equipment conference, Xi urged professionals working in the defense sector and the armed forces to “innovate” in the development of armaments and continue to strive achieve key army objectives.

He said defense sector workers and armed forces equipment officers should support the Party’s thinking on strengthening the army and its defense strategies in the new era, speed up the implementation planned tasks for the coming years and establish a modern management system. for equipment.

Due to relentless efforts in developing hardware and technology, the PLA now has highly advanced hardware such as stealth fighter jets, aircraft carriers, large destroyers and hypersonic missiles. Compared to the old weapons, the new equipment has greater firepower, greater information processing capacity and better mobility.

For example, the PLA Air Force has become the world’s second-largest operator of stealth fighter aircraft after the United States thanks to the deployment of the domestically developed J-20.

Advanced equipment

China’s first stealth fighter, the J-20 was designed and manufactured by Aviation Industry Corp of China and is widely regarded as one of the finest fighters built in modern times.

The aircraft made its maiden flight in January 2011 and was officially declassified in November 2016 when it held a brief flight performance at the 11th China International Aviation and Aerospace Show. It was commissioned into the PLA Air Force later that year, becoming the world’s third stealth fighter aircraft to enter service after the American F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II.

Senior Colonel Zhang Weilin, commander of an air base that deploys J-20s, said his unit had conducted many realistic air combat exercises in which the J-20s fought against each other or battled against other types of combat aircraft to test their capabilities and tactics.

“The results of these exercises have proven that the J-20 is exceptional in terms of situational awareness, electronic warfare and collaborative capability,” he said. “It’s fair to say that service from the J-20 is accelerating the Air Force’s transformation into a modernized strategic force and also helping it gain superiority in the global race for an aerospace force.”

Military analysts said the aircraft enabled the PLA Air Force to engage any other high-level combat aircraft and significantly improved its operational capabilities.

In addition to the J-20, the PLA Air Force also has world-class airlift capability made possible by the Y-20 strategic airlifter.

One of the world’s largest strategic airlifters, the Y-20 was first launched in January 2013, making China the third country after the United States and Russia capable of developing airlifters. strategic. It began delivery to the PLA Air Force in July 2016.

With a maximum takeoff weight of approximately 200 metric tons, the Y-20 can carry cargo and personnel long distances in all types of weather, enhancing the PLA Air Force’s strategic power projection capability.

strong navy

For the PLA Navy, the past 10 years has also meant a decade of remarkable modernization, culminating in June with the unveiling of what is expected to become the world’s largest and most advanced conventionally powered aircraft carrier.

CNS Fujian is now in the final stages of construction at China State Shipbuilding Corp’s Jiangnan shipyard in Shanghai.

When completed, the gigantic vessel will displace more than 80,000 tons of water. It will use an electromagnetic launch system, or electromagnetic catapult, to launch fixed-wing aircraft.

Defense industry observers have said that the Fujian is the largest and most powerful warship ever built by an Asian nation and is also one of the largest warships in the world of all the time.

In the next phase, the aircraft carrier will undergo docking and sea trials to thoroughly test its overall capabilities and specific equipment, the PLA Navy said.

Currently, the PLA Navy operates two aircraft carriers, CNS Liaoning and CNS Shandong. Both have a standard displacement of around 50,000 tons and a conventional propulsion system, and use a ski-jump mode to launch fixed-wing aircraft.

Compared to her two predecessors, the Fujian is much bigger and heavier, and has a larger flight deck and a smaller superstructure.

These differences mean it will be able to carry more aircraft and fuel and be able to deploy and recover more fighter jets in combat operations. Its greater carrying capacity also means the ship can sail farther, operate longer and has greater combat power, experts say.

Additionally, the PLA Navy has ordered at least six Type 055-class guided missile destroyers.

The Type 055 is the nation’s newest and most capable generation of destroyers.

It has a displacement of over 12,000 tons and is equipped with new types of air defense, missile defense, anti-ship, anti-submarine and land attack weapons.

The ship has a total of 112 vertical launch cells capable of firing various types of missiles, including the country’s long-range cruise missiles. Its firepower is believed to be twice that of the Type 052D class, the PLA Navy’s heaviest and best surface combatant before the Type 055.

Shao Dan, a researcher at the PLA Academy of Military Sciences, said that although China still sticks to a defense policy that is defensive in nature, it is necessary for the Chinese military to have weapons and world-class equipment because it must be able to deter China’s adversaries and ensure that the nation will never again be bullied.