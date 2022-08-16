UK: Victims slam Prime Minister Boris Johnson over Partygate report

Victims are outraged as Boris Johnson refuses to step down despite Partygate’s report on government lockdown parties.



Friday afternoons were apparently wine time for Downing Street workers. Officials sat on top of each other, emptying bottle after bottle, leaving bins overflowing with rubbish, witnesses told the British broadcaster BBC anonymously. This is the kind of evidence that civil servant Sue Gray has collected over the past five months. His report was commissioned in December, after photos of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson enjoying cheese and wine with his staff shocked the nation.

Investigation into alleged gatherings on government premises during COVID restrictions lists more details of what was happening at the highest levels of the UK government while the rest of the country was on lockdown: a drinking culture if noisy that others in the building couldn’t concentrate on work, one person getting sick, rudeness to cleaning and security staff. The report concludes that there has been a failure of leadership and that behavior has fallen short of what the British public could expect from leaders. It comes after Johnsons’ gatherings were already investigated by police and the Prime Minister was fined for breaking lockdown rules.

Culture of law

Many opposition politicians have called on Johnson to step down, and victims’ groups are bubbling. Jean Adamson lost her father, a nursing home resident, to COVID-19. She couldn’t be with him when he died, couldn’t comfort him during his illness. She said DW that she is appalled by what has happened in government and that she cannot forgive Johnson, whom she calls a dishonorable man. There was clearly a culture of entitlement, she said. The rules did not apply to them. They disrespected the nation: we were supposed to follow the rules, and we did, to the letter. The Prime Minister should have left a long time ago.

Fran Hall, a member of the COVID-19 group Bereaved Families for Justice, for which Adamson is an activist, also said Johnson should leave. She lost her partner, Steve, to cancer. Due to strict lockdown rules, she was unable to visit him in hospital when he contracted COVID, unable to comfort him, hug him.

Hall said his partner’s funeral took place 10 days before Johnson was pictured raising a glass to toast a departing team member. She feels bitter that she can’t celebrate Steve and his life: I followed the rules, she says. Millions of people followed the law because it was there to protect us, to keep people from getting COVID, Hall said. And all the time, for over a year in Downing Street, there were officials in government and members of government who were breaking the law. She would like Johnson to resign and disappear.

Conservative support remains

Johnson doesn’t want to go. In Parliament on May 25, he said he was sorry for what he had done and apologized. But Johnson admitted only small mistakes, saying he didn’t know how the rallies, which he only briefly attended, were going after he left. Tory MPs had straight faces as they listened, but so far it appears the overwhelming majority of them still support Johnson. When the Prime Minister gets passionate, things get done, is the verdict of Conservative backbench MP Graham Stuart.

Johnson’s approval ratings have fallen steadily since Partygate, but many MPs still remember the landslide majority he won thanks to his ability to reach voters who had never voted Conservative before. Johnson himself is doing all he can to stay in power, promising lessons have been learned, ensuring his office has been restructured and he is ready to move on. But there is still the question of whether he lied to parliament on a serious accusation which is being investigated by a parliamentary committee. When asked in the House of Commons if a particular party took place on November 13, 2020, he replied: No, but I’m sure whatever happened, the guidelines were followed and the rules were followed at all times.

New photos from that day have now emerged, showing Johnson raising a glass with his staff, surrounded by bottles of wine. During this time, the country was in strict confinement, indoor meetings were prohibited, except for work. So, following police fines and the recent release of the incriminating photos and as accusations that Johnson misled parliament continue, Partygate is not over. But the Prime Minister clearly has no intention of offering his resignation and he is unlikely to be approached by his Tories in Parliament.