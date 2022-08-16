Boris Johnson continues vacation in Euboea despite criticism at home





Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen on the euboean coastal town of Karystos to continue his vacation in Greece. With a short-sleeved T-shirt and the well-known disheveled hair, he was seen with food and a laptop, which he is working on, while as seen in the photo, he is at a point above the sea. At the same time, in a report and photographic material published by the Daily Mail, it is stated that Johnson was found at “The Aegean” restaurant in Karystos, above Potamos beach. A few weeks before stepping down as prime minister, Johnson chose to take a vacation in Greece. But his choice caused an outcry in Britain. is enjoying his holiday in Greece with his wife Carrie Symonds, the British are targeting him as they say he is enjoying his holiday at a time when Britain is suffering from a cost of living crisis. As the daily mayreported, citing videos and photos of Boris Johnson shopping at a supermarket in Nea Makri, his critics say he is running a zombie government. For their part, Labor characterizes the last weeks of the Johnson government as a big celebration because he is enjoying his vacation with Carrie Symonds in Greece. We recall that on Saturday morning the outgoing British Prime Minister was in Nea Makri Attica. As seen in the videos, Johnson was in a Nea Makri supermarket shopping alone, discreetly followed by his security guards. Her presence was immediately noticed by those in attendance who raised their cell phones to record her as a female voice was heard saying hello. Boris Johnson, in a friendly mood, raised his hand and also waved. His wife was filmed with him in front of supermarket refrigerators. Watch the video: The British Prime Minister, dressed in a shirt and jacket with no tie, shopped at the local supermarket chain himself and, according to local media, tried to ask himself in broken Greek if he there was semi-skimmed milk. Boris Johnson paid for the products he bought himself and on his way out he got into one of his security vehicles which was waiting for him outside the supermarket. It is recalled that Boris Johnson and his family have privileged links with Greece and a magnificent country house in Pelionin Horto, which they visit every summer. READ MORE: 50 Cent: See photos of his appearance in Mykonos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://greekcitytimes.com/2022/08/16/boris-johnson-euboea-photo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos