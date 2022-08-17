President Joko Widodo Appreciates DPR for Supporting Transformation – Sumsel Update





Jakarta, Sumselupdate.com– President Joko Widodo appreciated the Indonesian House of Representatives for supporting several major government transformations. These include the Tax Regulation Harmonization Act (UU HPP), the Sexual Violence Act and the National Capital Act (IKN). This was conveyed by President Jokowi during the delivery of the State Address of the President of the Republic of Indonesia at the annual session of MPR RI and the joint session of DPR RI and DPD RI in the context of the 77th anniversary of the proclamation of Indonesian. Independence, at the DPR Building, Jakarta, Tuesday (3/16). 8/2022). The development of the IKN must be maintained. IKN is not only for ASN, but also for innovators and entrepreneurs. It contains not only government offices, but also the driving force of the new economy. Not an ordinary city, but a jungle city with world-class education and health services. The central area of ​​the central government was built by the state budget, but the remaining 80% of private investments are invited to participate, the president said in front of the members of the MPR-DPR-DPD RI. President Jokowi reiterated that Indonesia must always be vigilant, cautious and alert as crisis after crisis still haunts the world and global geopolitics threaten regional security. The President reminded all National Elements to always be Eling and Waspodo, which means they must remember and be vigilant. Furthermore, President Jokowi urges all parties to always act with caution and exercise caution. It is said that the great program of the nation must not stop. The President asked that the major steps be continued, especially since there are at least five major national agendas. In this regard, President Jokowi invites all components of the nation to unite and support the grand agenda for the realization of an advanced Indonesia. With commitment and hard work, with innovation and creativity. May Allah SWT, Almighty God, always facilitate our efforts, in realizing the advanced Indonesia that we aspire to recover faster and stronger, Amen YRA. Unite, for an advanced Indonesia. Indonesia is recovering faster, rising stronger. Longevity Republic of Indonesia! Happy Pancasila Country! Independent! said the president. Present at the Annual Session of the MPR RI and the Joint Session of the DPR RI and the DPD RI, namely the President of the DPR RI, Dr. (HC) Puan Maharani and the Vice Presidents and Members of the Indonesian Parliament, the President of the Indonesian MPR Bambang Soesatyo and Vice Presidents and Members of RI MPR, DPD RI President La Nyalla Mattalitti and Vice Presidents and Members of DPD RI. Also present were the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia KH Ma’ruf Amin, the President and Vice Presidents and Members of State Institutions and the 5th President of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri, and all former Vice -presidents as well as ambassadors of friendly countries and representative Heads of international agencies and organizations, Ministers of Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet, Attorney General, Commander of Indonesian Armed Forces and Chief of National Police and general presidents of political parties. (everything) Let’s share this news…

