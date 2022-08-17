Trump is back on the ballot





Put two things together.

The first is the surge in Republican support for Donald Trump since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The second is this summer’s stream of good news for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterms. Democratic candidates are leading the Senate races in Arizona, Georgia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. As Politico observes, the multiparty primaries in Washington state show that Democratic candidates are well ahead of their performances in 2010 and 2014, the last major Republican years. The Democratic position is increasing in generic polls. Across the country, indications are mounting that Republicans could pay an immediate political price for the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Above all, the economic news for August has become good: lower gas prices, slower general inflation, increased job growth.

The first fact of rallying to Trump reminds us that his narrative of personal grievance still deeply moves Republican voters.

The second fact that Democrats are improving the prospects for Congress reminds us how much Trump’s petty grievances resonate with the largest number of voters. GOP leaders have made a lot of noise about the Democratic obsession with pronouns. But Trump Republicans have their own pronoun problem: Trump demands, and they agree, to talk about me, me, me when the electorate has other real and essential concerns.

Big-bucks Republicans were hoping 2022 would be the year the GOP quietly ousts Trump. Those hopes have faded all year, as extreme and unstable pro-Trump candidates have triumphed in primary after primary. Their last best hope was that Ron DeSantis’ reelection as Governor of Florida would painlessly remove Trump from the contention for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Now that hope, too, is dying.

DeSantis came forward in 2018 as a cowardly Trump sycophant. He had four years to become his own man. He’s fought the culture war, even turning on his former Disneyall supporters to prove he’s the surly alpha-male bully that Republican primary voters reward. But since the search for Mar-a-Lago, DeSantis has fallen back into the role of beta-male, sidekick and cheering section for Trump.

Trump reasserted his dominance. DeSantis submitted. And if Republican presidential politics in the Trump era has one rule, it’s that there is no clawback after submission. Roll once and you won’t be able to get back on your feet.

Trump specializes in creating rituals of dominance and submission. Its Republican base is both its audience and its instrument. But to those outside of the subculture turned on by these rituals, they seem demeaning and ridiculous. Everyone wants jobs, houses, cheaper prescription drugs and bridges that don’t collapse, not public performances in the theater of Trump humiliation.

Midterm elections are usually referendums on the pressing issues of the day. Voters treat them, in effect, as their answer to the implicit question: do you have any complaints? And because voters usually have complaints, the president’s party tends to suffer losses. But this time, the party’s loudest complaints are further and further removed from most people’s lives.

Historically, conservatives spoke the language of stability; progressives, the language of change. This summer, however, Trump’s Republicans speak the language of confrontation, of threat, of violence. Five days ago, Peter Wehner described here at The Atlantic the angry cries on right-wing message boards and websites. This threatening language is now used by the former president himself. Allow me impunity or else face more gun violence from my supporters is Trump’s implicit warning.

That’s a hell of a message to carry in a midterm election. And it’s a post that incidentally changes the 2022 ballot question from Do you have any complaints? à How do you react to bullies who make threats?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/08/trump-republicans-fbi-search-2022-midterm-elections/671154/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos