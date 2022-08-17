Imran Khan destroyed Pakistan’s economy: Ahsan Iqbal





PTI Makes Unacceptable Treaties With IMF To Stack Nation’s Freedom

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani Hafizabad

Minister of Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, said that in 2018 the government of Pakistan was handed over to an incompetent person who had no experience in running the affairs of the union council, as a result of which Imran Khan ruined the national economy, made unacceptable treaties. with the IMF to stack the nation’s freedom and relinquished Pakistan’s financial sovereignty.

Addressing a convention of PML-N workers in the village of Rasulpur Tarar near Hafizabad, he said Imran Khan was not building a single room in the country, destroying CPAC and burying the national economy under the debts if he remained prime minister for a few more days. , the country was declared bankrupt. He said the PML-N government was holding the country together to introduce results-oriented policies as the Pakistani rupee strengthened and dollar rates fell from 240 to 215 or 219.

He said that Pakistan was born with the power of the vote and with a commitment instead of the power of guns, war or otherwise under the leadership of the father of the nation Quid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and only after ten years the power of the vote was snatched away and martial laws were imposed as a result of which we lost half the country. He added that Pakistan was an agricultural country and Pakistan was self sufficient in wheat, sugar and cotton during the PMLN period, but unfortunately during the four year period of Imran Khan, the production of wheat, sugar and cotton has decreased, which has been shown. complete failure of Imran Khan’s government.

He added that in 1973 the constitution of Pakistan was approved by parliament but again the voting power was dishonored and martial law was imposed in 1977 which continued till eleven years, while during this period Kalashnikov was handed over to the hands of young people. computers and books.

