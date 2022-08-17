Indonesian president proposes three trillion rupiah budget for 2023





JAKARTA (August 16): Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday proposed to parliament a slightly lower budget for 2023 than this year, pledging to consolidate fiscal positions after racking up large deficits during the pandemic. Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, has proposed a budget of 3,041.7 trillion rupees (RM919.8 billion) for next year, with a deficit of 2.85% of gross domestic product (GDP) , the smallest budget gap since 2019. Next year will be the first year Southeast Asia’s largest economy will reinstate a legally mandated budget deficit ceiling of 3% of GDP, after it was scrapped for three years to allow the government to respond. to the Covid-19 pandemic. The proposed budget was about 2% lower than spending plans for 2022. Jokowi predicted an increase of nearly 8% in total revenue next year to 2,443.6 trillion rupees. “The year 2023 provides momentum to deliver quality fiscal consolidation so that fiscal management maintains a balance between counter-cyclical capabilities and efforts to control funding risks,” Jokowi told lawmakers in a speech broadcast at national scale. He was speaking a day before Indonesia marks 77 years of independence from the Dutch on Wednesday. In an earlier state of the nation address, he hailed the country’s strong economic fundamentals amid global volatility. The president said the economy faced multiple risks from the war in Ukraine, global monetary tightening and supply chain disruption, but added that these “should not make us pessimistic “. The budget will be an engine of growth, the president said, setting an economic growth target of 5.3% next year and pledging to manage inflation at 3.3%. Indonesian inflation hit a seven-year high of 4.94% in July. Economy Minister Jokowi said this year’s growth target of 5.2% is likely to be met after an acceleration in growth in the second quarter. Jokowi’s budget proposals also assume that the price of crude oil next year will moderate, the rupee’s exchange rate will hover around current levels and bond yields will rise. The budget breakdown showed plans to cut health spending and a significant reduction in the budget for energy subsidies and offsets next year. However, the proposals call for increased infrastructure spending, including a fourfold increase in investment for the new Jokowi capital project on the island of Borneo to 20.8 trillion rupees. Bahana Securities economist Satria Sambijantoro said the proposed deficit was too close to the legal limit. “Given the lack of fiscal flexibility, there could be fiscal risks if GDP growth is below expectations or government revenues are pushed down by lower commodity prices,” he said. he declared. Bank Danamon economist Wisnu Wardana said he saw risks to the GDP growth target due to the impact of global monetary tightening, while noting that oil prices in 2023 could also be higher. higher than expected by the government.

