To arrest Imran Khans PTI Juggernaut, PML-N to facilitate return of Nawaz Sharifs ahead of Pakistan elections





The leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is expected to return to Pakistan in early September, sources close to the party told CNN-News18. Nawaz, who is in self-imposed medical exile in London, may return after his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, becomes prime minister with party leaders, hoping to facilitate Nawaz’s return.

Sources also said there was a strong possibility the cases against him would soon be closed. Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills bribery case, while he was also sentenced to 11 years in prison and slapped with 8 million in the Avenfield properties case.

In 2019, the Lahore High Court, after suspending his sentence, allowed him to travel abroad for treatment. He then moved to London in November 2019 and never returned.

PML-N sources also said the party is confident that the military will not create problems for Nawaz now. In fact, the military has given the green light for his return, the sources added.

At a press conference in Lahore, Pakistani Federal Minister Javed Latif said a level playing field in Pakistani politics was impossible without Nawaz’s presence. He also said Pakistanis expected Nawaz to return, Dawn reported.

Latif also criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and asked if those who removed Nawaz to bring Imran into the center hadn’t learned their lesson. Some people are still pulling his strings (Imran) today. We know everything, Latif quoted by Dawn.

The return of the Nawaz at this stage may be significant in the current circumstances of the country. Recently, Imran Khan at a rally in Lahore claimed that attempts were being made to disqualify him in Toshakhana and bar funding cases to pave the way for Nawaz’s return, according to GeoNews.

They have come up with a new plan to register new cases and disqualify Imran Khan in Toshakhana and ban funding cases, he said. As part of the plot, Nawaz will be brought back to the country by the end of September. [] and a smear campaign will be launched to slander me, he added.

PML-N leaders believe the presence of the Nawaz on the ground was important ahead of the general election in order to stop the PTI juggernaut, Dawn reported.

Nawaz’s daughter and PML-N Vice-President Maryam had previously hinted that some issues were hampering his comeback, including legal issues, and that he was not getting the green light from powerful circles.

(with agency contributions)

