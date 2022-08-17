Boris Johnson lounges in a Greek restaurant as the removal team cleans up No 10





The Prime Minister is currently on his second vacation this month Boris Johnson has been relaxing in recent weeks as Prime Minister, enjoying the peaceful surroundings of Greece as millions of Britons struggle to survive the cost of living crisis. Removal crews were spotted in Downing Street this week doing the hard work of cleaning Mr Johnson’s flat as he lay in a chair by the sea. He and Carrie were spotted enjoying a meal at The Aegean restaurant in Karisto, famous for its spectacular sea views. They were also seen shopping at a supermarket in the coastal town of Nea Makri on the same day. Footage released by local media shows the couple buying what looks like wine and dips. Mr Johnson was then seen packing the goods into plastic bags at checkouts before they were loaded into a black car and driven away. It is unclear where Mr Johnson is staying, but his father Stanley owns a villa in the village of Horto a few hours away. Boris relaxes in the Greek restaurant overlooking the Aegean Sea

Mr Johnson has been accused of treating his final months in office like a big party It’s the Mr Johnson’s second bank holiday this month. He recently returned from a belated honeymoon at an eco-alpine resort in Slovenia. Reports that the Prime Minister is having fun as the country reckon with another financial disaster have angered his critics. His allies claimed he was still working while he was away, but the PM’s spokesman confirmed he was on official leave. The spokesperson also added: Under [prime ministers] roles they will obviously be kept informed of all urgent matters and will take decisions in particular those (related to) national security for example. Sir Keir Starmer, who has just returned from holiday in Mallorca, called Mr Johnson a lame duck on the cost of living, accusing him of treating his last few months like one big party. Boris Johnson is due to step down on September 6 (Picture: REX) The Prime Minister’s official residence is already being prepared for the next Tory leader ahead of Mr Johnson’s departure on September 6. Liz Truss is the favorite to replace him amid an ongoing contest with Rishi Sunak. We don’t know what the movers were taking. But No10 reportedly confirmed the Prime Minister could take anything he bought with his own money, suggesting he would be allowed to remove the infamous gold wallpaper installed during a lavish redecoration. Get in touch with our press team by emailing us at [email protected] For more stories like this,see our news page. Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more

