Trump nemesis Liz Cheney beaten in Wyoming GOP primary





CHEYENNE, Wyoming (AP) Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican opponent in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary on Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a rout which strengthened his grip on the party base.

The third-term congresswoman and her allies entered the day optimistic about her prospects, knowing that Trump’s support gave Harriet Hageman a significant boost in the state where he won with the most big margin in the 2020 campaign. Cheney was already eyeing a political future beyond Capitol Hill that could include a 2024 presidential race, potentially putting her on another collision course with Trump.

Cheney described her loss as the start of a new chapter in her political career as she addressed a small group of supporters, including her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, on the verge of a vast field flanked by mountains and hay bales.

Our work is far from done, she said Tuesday night, referring to Abraham Lincoln, who also lost congressional elections before taking the presidency and preserving the union.

The results and the roughly 30-point margin were a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right. A party once dominated by national security-minded, business-friendly conservatives like his father now belongs to Trump, driven by his populist appeal and, above all, his denial of defeat in the 2020 election.

Such lies, which have been emphatically rejected by federal and state election officials as well as Trump’s attorney general and the justices he has appointed, have transformed Cheney from an occasional critic of the former president into the loudest voice. clearer within the GOP warning that he poses a threat to democracy. standards. She is the top Republican on the House panel investigating the January 6, 2021, uprising at the United States Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters, an attack she referenced while nodding to her future Politics.

I have said since Jan. 6 that I will do whatever it takes to ensure that Donald Trump is never near the Oval Office again and I mean it very much, she said.

Four hundred miles east of the Cheneys concession speech, festive Hageman supporters gathered at an extensive outdoor rodeo and western culture festival in Cheyenne, many wearing cowboy boots. boy, hats and jeans.

Clearly, we were all very grateful to President Trump, who recognizes that Wyoming only has one representative in Congress and that we need to make that count, said Hageman, an industry attorney from the kennel that finished third in a previous gubernatorial bid.

Echoing Trump conspiracy theories, she falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged as she courted her loyalists ahead of the election.

Trump and his team celebrated the loss of the Cheneys, which could represent his biggest political victory in a primary season full of them. The former president called the results a complete rebuke of the Jan. 6 committee.

Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted and her malicious and judgmental words and actions towards others, he wrote on his social media platform. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where I am sure she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!

The news offered a welcome break from Trumps focusing on his growing legal entanglements. Just eight days earlier, federal agents executing a search warrant recovered 11 sets of classified documents from the former Florida president’s estate.

Cheney’s loss would have been unthinkable just two years ago. The daughter of a former vice president, she comes from one of Wyoming’s most prominent political families. And in Washington, she was the No. 3 Republican in the House, an influential voice in GOP politics and politics with an outstanding conservative voting record.

Cheney will now be kicked out of Congress at the end of her third and final term in January. She is not expected to leave Capitol Hill quietly.

She will continue her leadership role on the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack until it disbands at the end of the year. And she is actively considering running for the White House in 2024 — as a Republican or an independent — after vowing to do everything in her power to fight Trump’s influence in her party.

With the loss of Cheneys, the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump are dying out.

A total of seven Republican senators and 10 Republican House members backed Trump’s impeachment in the days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol as Congress tried to certify President Joe Bidens’ victory. Only two of those 10 House members have won their primaries this year. After two Senate retirements, Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is the only Senate Republican on this year’s ballot.

Cheney was forced to enlist the help of the state’s small Democratic minority in her bid to secure a victory. But Democrats across America, including major donors, have taken notice. She raised at least $15 million for her election, an astonishing figure for a Wyoming political contest.

Voters responded to interest in the race. With just over half of the votes counted, turnout was about 50% higher than the 2018 Republican primary for governor.

If Cheney ultimately runs for president as a Republican or an Independent, don’t expect her to win three electoral votes in Wyoming.

We love Trump. She tried to impeach Trump, Cheyenne voter Chester Barkell said of Cheney on Tuesday. I don’t trust Liz Cheney.

And in Jackson, Republican voter Dan Winder said he felt betrayed by his congresswoman.

More than 70% of the state of Wyoming voted Republican in the last presidential election and she turned around and voted against us, said Winder, a hotel manager. She was our representative, not hers.

Peoples reported from New York. AP writers Thomas Peipert in Cheyenne and Jill Colvin in New York contributed.

Peoples reported from New York. AP writers Thomas Peipert in Cheyenne and Jill Colvin in New York contributed.

