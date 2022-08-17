Elon Musk says he supports moderate Republicans and Democrats





WASHINGTON: Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said Tuesday he supports moderate Republicans as well as moderate Democrats, just three months after announcing he would vote Republican. “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!” the billionaire wrote on Twitter the day he was due to attend a fundraiser for Republican of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, according to the New York Times. This fundraiser was to take place in Wyoming, where Republican U.S. Representative Liz Cheney faced a primary challenger from her own party that former President Donald Trump backed because Cheney backed his impeachment after his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Cheney was stripped of his Republican leadership roles in the House after criticizing Trump. Musk in a May tweet said he had voted for Democrats in the past, but his future votes would be for Republicans. Musk frequently comments on politics, saying earlier this summer that he was leaning towards supporting Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president in 2024 and that Trump was too old to be president again. In June, President Joe Biden compared Tesla unfavorably to Ford Motor Co, while sarcastically wishing Musk “good luck” on his “trip to the moon” after the billionaire expressed reservations about the economy. Musk frequently tweeted harshly at the president and criticized Biden’s union-focused, subsidy-heavy approach to growing the electric vehicle market.

