Latest news on Russia and the war in Ukraine





Front line ‘intense but fully controlled’ in Ukraine, commander says The head of Ukraine’s armed forces said that Russian forces continued to advance along the entire front line, which he described as “intense but fully controlled”, adding that Russia was launching 700 to 800 attacks every day against the Ukrainian positions. “The enemy continues to advance along the entire front line. At the same time, the enemy carries out about 700 to 800 bombardments of our positions every day, using 40 to 60 thousand [pieces of] ammunition,” Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said in comments posted on his Telegram channel after speaking to his Canadian counterpart, General Wayne Donald Eyre. “The main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on repelling our troops from Donetsk Oblast [province],” he added. Ukrainian servicemen train with commercial drones in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, August 13, 2022. Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images The port of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, the city of Kharkiv in the northeast, Marganets and Nikopol near Zaporizhzhia in the south and Bereznehuvate, near Mykolaiv, were the settlements most affected by the “hostile bombardments”, he added. He also said that the positioning of missile systems along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, in particular at the Zyabrovka airfield, “causes concern”. Holly Ellyat

Zelenskyy warns Ukrainians to avoid Russian military installations due to reports of explosions Smoke rises after explosions were heard heading towards a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea on August 9, 2022. Stringer | Reuters Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged residents of Crimea and other heavily occupied parts of Ukraine not to approach Russian military installations amid reports of explosions. “Every day and night we see new reports of explosions in territory temporarily taken by the occupiers. And I now ask all our people in Crimea, in other parts of southern Ukraine, in areas occupied Donbass and the Kharkiv region be very careful” Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app during an evening speech. “Please don’t go near the military installations of the Russian army and all those places where they store ammunition and equipment, where they put their headquarters,” he added. Amanda Macias

IKEA to liquidate Russian unit in sanctions-led withdrawal A view of the IKEA store in Moscow, the Russian capital, on March 04, 2022. Pavel Pavlov | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images Swedish furniture giant IKEA has decided to liquidate its Russian unit, IKEA Dom Limited Liability Company, further reducing its operations after more than a decade of presence in the country, a company filing revealed on Tuesday. IKEA, the world’s biggest furniture brand, closed its stores in March and said it would sell factories, close offices and cut its 15,000 employees in Russia. The Ingka Group, owner of IKEA stores and one of the world’s largest shopping center owners, has, however, maintained its “Mega” shopping centers in Russia. According to the file published Tuesday in the Spark database of the Interfax news agency on Russian companies, Ingka Holding Europe BV has decided to liquidate IKEA Dom, of which it is the sole owner. IKEA Dom was established in July 2006. In June, the Ingka Group declared that it was ready to return to Russia one day, but the conditions were not right at the moment.Read moreIngka Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters on Tuesday. Reuters

UN Secretary General to visit Ukraine and meet with Zelensky United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the press about the war in Ukraine during the Security Council takeover at UN headquarters in New York, United States, on 14 March 2022. Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will travel to Lviv this week to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The trio are expected to discuss the ongoing Black Sea Initiative to export grain from Ukraine. “It’s a chance for [the Secretary General] see firsthand the results of an initiative he first presented when he visited Moscow,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a press briefing. daily. “Such an important initiative for hundreds of millions of people, which is part of a bigger whole, which includes exporting Russian grain and adding fertilizer to the market,” he added. The General Secretary will also meet with Zelenskyy to discuss the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He is not expected to speak with Russian officials during the UN mission. Later in the week, Guterres will visit the port of Odessa. Amanda Macias

Macron talks to Zelenskyy about his worries about a nuclear accident on Mount Zaporizhzhia Emmanuel Macron, President of France, will face more difficult times in his second term after losing his parliamentary majority. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to a reading from the French presidential office of a phone call between the leaders. Macron expressed concern over the threat posed by Russian military actions near Ukrainian nuclear facilities and called for the immediate withdrawal of those forces. “[Macron] expressed its support for the proposal of the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency to send a mission there as soon as possible, and the two presidents discussed the modalities of such a mission”, according to the ‘exposed. The two leaders also discussed the export of Ukrainian agricultural products through a UN-brokered maritime corridor. Amanda Macias

A roundup of Ukrainian agricultural exports en route to global ports The Sierra Leone-flagged freighter Razoni carrying Ukrainian grain is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey, August 3, 2022. Mehmet Caliskan | Reuters The 21 ships that have left Ukrainian ports are transporting hundreds of thousands of metric tons of corn, wheat and other agricultural products around the world, according to the organization overseeing their export. The Joint Coordination Center, a humanitarian initiative of Ukraine, Russia, the United Nations and Turkey, said the export breakdown includes the following: 451,481 tonnes of maize

50,300 tonnes of sunflower meal

41,622 tonnes of wheat

11,000 tons of soybeans

6,000 tonnes of sunflower oil

2,914 tonnes of sunflower seeds The group also said preliminary destinations for Ukrainian food exports are Turkey, Iran, South Korea, China, Ireland, Italy, Djibouti and Romania. Amanda Macias

