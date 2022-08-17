Are voters ready to “turn the page” on Donald Trump? This Fox News host thinks so





Conservative political commentator Laura Ingraham speaks July 20, 2016, during day three of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Ingraham says voters might be ready to “close the page” on the former president. (Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press)

SALT LAKE CITY While Donald Trump has yet to reveal whether he will seek the White House again, a popular Fox News host says voters may be ready to “turn the page” on the former president.

“People confuse Trump with the general feeling of happiness people have in the country. Donald Trump has been a friend of mine for 25 years and I’m always very open about that on my show,” Laura Ingraham said on “The Truth” on Monday. with Lisa Boothe”. podcast.

“But, you know, we’ll see if that’s what the country wants. I mean, the country, I think, is so exhausted. They’re exhausted from the battle, the constant battle, that they can believe that, well, it’s time to move on if we can find someone who has all of Trump’s policies who isn’t Trump.”

A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll in July found that many former Trump voters would vote for him in 2024 because of the policies he advanced during his sole term and despite his ongoing allegations of election fraud. of 2020.

But the results left room for other potential GOP presidential candidates in Utah. Supporters of former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley could see an opening in the state. DeSantis recently hosted a fundraiser in Utah.

One of Trump’s oldest and most loyal supporters, Ingraham, said Trump has sparked a wave of populism in the Republican Party that may not sit well with voters in general in 2024.

“The other issue is that it’s really not about Trump, that’s right, it’s about the views that Trump has now presented to the Republican Party,” she said.

“They don’t like his views, they don’t like the fact that he called out the military for their failures, that he wanted us to pull out of Iraq and Afghanistan. That he wanted to deal with China and our trade relations with China in a much smarter, but far different way than the globalists preferred. And they certainly didn’t like the fact that he sent all those illegal immigrants back to Mexico with this “Rest in Mexico”.

Last week, Ingraham criticized the Justice Department and the FBI for raiding the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into classified documents allegedly taken from the White House. , reported The Hill.

“When we regain power, it will be time to hold everyone accountable. Military leaders, civilian leaders, the civil service, those in Congress who have abused their power, all must be held accountable,” he said. she said on “The Ingraham Angle” hours after the search was announced.

Dennis Romboy is an editor and reporter for the Deseret News. He’s covered a variety of beats over the years, including state and local government, social issues, and the courts. Originally from Utah, Romboy earned a degree in journalism from the University of Utah. He enjoys cycling, snowboarding and running.

