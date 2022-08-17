Punjab government refutes Imrans claim of Gill torture in custody





Punjab’s Home Minister Colonel (ret’d) Hashim Dogar has dismissed PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s claim that Shahbaz Gill was tortured while in police custody, saying “nobody even dares touch Gill”.

“Shahbaz Gill is perfectly fine in the prison. He is the prisoner of the federal government and the Punjab government has no power to cut short his imprisonment,” Dogar told media after visiting Adiala Central Jail in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, where Gill is imprisoned.

On August 12, the former Prime Minister took to Twitter and “strongly condemned the torture inflicted on Shahbaz Gill”.

Strongly condemn the torture inflicted on Shahbaz Gill. Under what law and under whose orders is this done? If he breaks a law, he must receive a fair trial. But just to save the imported government from crooks, the Constitution and all laws are violated with impunity.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 12, 2022

Last week, Gill – the PTI leader and former SAPM – was arrested at Bani Gala Chowk in Islamabad after a video clip of his controversial remarks went viral on social media. He was later convicted for incitement to mutiny in the army.

The provincial home secretary said it was indisputable that Gill had been stripped naked and physically humiliated while in police custody. “I will give a true picture of Shahbaz Gill’s condition when I meet Imran Khan. And Gill will tell the truth himself when he is free.

Dogar went on to say that he was an honest man and it was his responsibility to satisfy Imran Khan on the matter. “I will also present a report on Gill’s custody to Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.”

The Minister added that there were more than 40 prisons in the province. “The former chief minister has done a number of improvement works in the prisons. Good quality food and a satisfactory level of security are also available in the prisons.

Dogar added, “I will also announce a reduction of one month in prison soon.”

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the Magistrate to re-hear the prosecution’s appeal on Gill’s remand and rule on the matter.

The IHC had earlier in the day reserved its decision on the AGI plea. He then agreed to the request of the AGI, which had argued that the physical detention of the PTI chief was necessary to gather additional evidence, such as his phone and the names of those behind the offence.

Meanwhile, PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said what was happening to Gill was “the height of injustice” and that “the whole party is with him”.

Fawad added that the government is “trying to come forward in the case and the government lawyers are not ready to give arguments”.

“This matter should be resolved as soon as possible,” the PTI chief said, adding that Gill was being targeted because he was “weak”.

