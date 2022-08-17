Widodo tells parliament that North Kalimantan will be the largest green industrial park in the world





JAKARTA – Indonesia is committed to building an integrated ecosystem for industries that will support the development of the global green economy, President Joko Widodo has said. And North Kalimantan province will become the largest green industrial park in the world where electricity can come massively from hydroelectric plants as well as solar panels, he said in his annual State of the Union address. before Parliament on Tuesday 16 August. He also proposed a spending budget of 3,042 trillion rupees (S$284 billion) for next year to fund everything from energy subsidies to project development and salaries for civil servants. He also said work on the planned capital in East Kalimantan would continue and pledged to end corruption. Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo, is home to most of Indonesia’s largest rivers. Investors are currently constructing several cascading hydropower plants on the Kayan River in North Kalimantan. “I believe we will become a competitive green product manufacturer in international trade,” Widodo said. “To date, Indonesia has become a key producer of lithium batteries in the global supply chain. Electric vehicle manufacturers from Asia and European countries, as well as the United States, have invested in Indonesia. Southeast Asia’s largest economy, which has the world’s largest nickel reserves, is eager to develop a full supply chain for the resource, from battery chemical extraction and manufacturing from batteries to building electric vehicles. Nickel is the most efficient raw material for making electric vehicle batteries. On September 15, a consortium led by South Korean company LG Energy Solution, a subsidiary of LG Chem, began construction of a US$1.1 billion (US$1.5 billion) electric vehicle battery plant. Singapore dollars) in Karawang, West Java province, which will have an initial capacity of 10 gigawatt hours (GWh) and will gradually increase to 30 GWh. Meanwhile, Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has pledged to spend around $5 billion by next year and another $15 billion through 2028 in Indonesia. Mr. Widodo also reviewed the national program to improve food production, stressing that the marine biodiversity – such as fish and plants – of the world’s largest archipelago country will become the largest source of food and pharmaceutical products. Regarding the production of rice, the main staple, he said Indonesia had been self-sufficient for three years and not dependent on imports, thanks to additional dam and irrigation construction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/widodo-tells-parliament-that-north-kalimantan-will-be-worlds-biggest-green-industrial-park The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos