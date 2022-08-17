Espionage, affidavits, passports: what’s new in the US investigation of Trump | Donald Trump News





The United States Department of Justice has said it opposes the release of any affidavit or sworn legal document that would reveal its justification for the raid on former US President Donald Trump’s estate. at Mar-a-Lago.

The response from federal law enforcement agencies comes as details of the investigation which focuses on the removal of White House documents and which sparked a political maelstrom continue to emerge. US media reported that FBI agents searched for classified documents related to nuclear weapons, among other things, during the search last Monday.

Trump claimed that all of the deleted documents had been declassified beforehand.

The investigation is already transforming the political landscape ahead of the upcoming midterm elections in November, while sparking a debate about what laws the former president may have violated and whether a conviction would bar him from running. in 2024.

Here are some answers to key questions:

Why is the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit making headlines?

The Justice Department has said little officially about the investigation, with Attorney General Merrick Garland instead deciding to unseal several documents related to the investigation.

What has not been unsealed is the document that federal prosecutors provided to a judge to obtain a search warrant to enter Trump’s property. This affidavit would have exposed the evidence the DOJ had collected to show that the extraordinary search of the home of a former US president was justified.

Republican lawmakers and news agencies have called for the affidavit to be unsealed, with the former calling for the document to be shown to Congress during classified briefings. Trump also called for the release of the unredacted affidavit.

For their part, Justice Department lawyers said the release would cause significant and irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation by providing a roadmap for how investigators approach the investigation. They said the document contains very sensitive information about witnesses and other evidence in the case.

What was revealed about the investigation?

The DOJ unsealed the search warrant and several accompanying legal documents related to the investigation, which showed the FBI had seized 11 sets of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, including some not only marked top secret but also compartmentalized sensitive information a special category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets which, if revealed publicly, could cause exceptionally grave damage to American interests.

The warrant also revealed exactly the possible violations Trump is being investigated for: a law prohibiting the unauthorized removal or destruction of documents from a federal office; a law prohibiting the falsification or destruction of documents in a federal investigation; and the so-called Espionage Act, which prohibits the collection, transmission or loss of defense-related information with the intent that such information may be used to harm the security or national interests of the United States. United.

Violating any of the laws can result in a fine or imprisonment, with combined offenses carrying a maximum of 33 years in prison.

Why is there so much emphasis on the Espionage Act?

The Espionage Act, which was passed in 1917, drew particular attention following the investigation, with Republican Senator Rand Paul renewing ongoing criticism of the law, which he called an affront to the first amendment.

Passed just weeks after the United States entered World War I, the law was used to stifle opposition to the conflict, according to Middle Tennessee State University’s Free Speech Center, including through a provision providing for penal sanctions for anyone who obstructs enlistment in the army. armed forces or causing insubordination or disloyalty to military or naval forces.

Over the next few decades, some high-profile cases were prosecuted under the law, including those of Robert Hanssen and Aldrich Ames, both of whom were convicted of working as double agents for the KGB while infiltrating the FBI and the CIA, respectively.

In modern times, the law has been more commonly used to target people accused of leaking classified information, including former National Security Agency employee Edward Snowden, as well as Reality Winner, the woman who allegedly leaked classified information showing that Russia interfered in the 2016 US election.

Can Trump run for president again amid investigation?

The investigation has the potential to be a boon or a bust to Trump’s possible presidential ambitions in 2024, with the former president and his supporters already touting the probe as further evidence that he is being unfairly targeted in a hunt for established witches.

But what a conviction might mean for Trump’s eventual candidacy remains unclear, a charge or conviction for a crime alone cannot disqualify an individual from running for President of the United States.

The media misses the very, very big reason why today’s raid is a potential blockbuster in American politics. pic.twitter.com/3BdI9NA9Az

Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) August 9, 2022

Marc Elias, a Democratic Party elections attorney, noted that one of the violations Trump is being investigated for, for the unauthorized removal or destruction of documents from a public office, states that a person convicted of the crime shall lose their position and be disqualified from holding office in the United States.

However, Elias and other legal scholars noted that the law would likely be overruled by the US constitution, which states that the only requirement for a presidential candidate is that the individual be a US citizen by birth, resident for 14 years, and 35 years or older. However, Elias noted that the situation could set Trump up for a lengthy legal battle amid a campaign.

Other legal scholars have noted that Trump’s alleged role in inciting the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol, while unrelated to the FBI investigation in question, could constitute grounds for contesting any election victory, along with Rick Hasen, a UCLA law. professor, noting that the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution bars from the presidency anyone who has ever been sworn in as an officer of the United States in support of the Constitution of the United States who then engaged in an insurrection against it .

What’s wrong with Trumps passports?

Trump raised eyebrows this week when he said the FBI seized his three passports during the Mar-a-Lago raid, noting that one had expired.

Trump is not known to hold dual citizenship with another country. At least one of the referenced passports may refer to the diplomatic passport issued to US presidents.

The passports were reportedly returned to Trump on Monday.

