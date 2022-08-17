Have I Got News For You returns with a tribute to Boris Johnson





I have news for you is back! (Picture: BBC/AP) Have I Got News For You returns to the small screen, and the first episode will be devoted to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The hit panel from the 64th series will return to BBC One on Friday September 2 and to mark its debut the episode will be titled Have I Got News For Boris A Special Tribute. The BBC has announced that the next episode will be an adventure into the future former Prime Ministers’ careers and his distinctive contribution to British politics, on the eve of his departure. This year, the programme’s autumn schedule runs earlier than usual due to the BBC’s planned World Cup coverage, starting in late November. Comedian Jack Dee will be the guest host for the episode, and of course, Ian Hislop and Paul Merton will be the team captains. Journalist Janet Street-Porter and comedian Phil Wang have been confirmed for the panel composition. Loose Womens Janet is part of the line-up (Picture: BBC) On Thursday July 7, Mr Johnson reluctantly confirmed he would leave Downing Street after Tory MPs and key members of his cabinet left and urged him to do the same. Mr Johnson addressed the nation, saying in his speech: It is now clearly in the will of the Conservative Parliamentary Party that there is a new leader of that party and therefore a new Prime Minister. And I regret not being successful in these arguments and of course it’s painful not to be able to see through so many ideas and projects myself.

The panel will discuss Mr Johnson’s career as Prime Minister. (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock) But as we saw at Westminster, the herd instinct is strong and when the herd moves, it moves. And my friends in politics, no one is absolutely essential and our brilliant, Darwinian system will produce another leader who is equally determined to move this country forward through difficult times. After: Tendency

He pledged his support for the next Prime Minister, adding: I know there will be many people who will be relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed. And I want you to know how sad I am to give up the best job in the world. But it’s the breaks. Have I Got News For You returns Friday September 2 on BBC One. You have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood, 60, fears Shell will be phased out in the next decade over her age: I don’t want to go

MORE: BBC Marriage: Sean Bean and Nicola Walker give an acting masterclass in studying authentic relationships







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2022/08/16/have-i-got-news-for-you-returning-with-tribute-to-boris-johnson-17193458/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos