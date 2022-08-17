Government candidates challenge Imrans nomination today





ISLAMABAD:

Candidates belonging to the ruling coalition government are reportedly raising objections against Pakistan President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s candidacy papers in the upcoming by-elections on the grounds of alleged material misrepresentation of his assets, we learned on Tuesday.

According to the draft of a petition, available on The Express Tribune, the candidates of the ruling coalition parties would raise objections on several other grounds before the returning officers (ROs) of the respective constituencies on Wednesday (today).

The by-elections were called after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf accepted the resignation of 11 PTI members on July 28 – exactly 109 days after 131 MPs resigned from the party.

The PTI announced on August 5 that the president of the party would himself contest the election of the nine vacant seats in the by-elections, scheduled for September 25. Last week, Imran’s application documents for NA-22, NA-24, NA-31, NA-45, NA-108 and NA-118, NA-246, NA-237, NA-239 were filed .

The ruling party candidate’s petition stated that Imran Khan had falsely stated in his property listing that he had “inherited” the land of 80 kanal 4 marla at Mauza Rangiyan Phaliyan in Ferozwala tehsil of Sheikhupura district, while according to the revenue register, the land was purchased by Imran Khan in 2004.

“It is common knowledge that the said land was not transferred / transferred to the name of Imran Khan Niazi by way of inheritance, his father having died on 19-03-2008, well after the purchase and sanction of mutation,” the petition read.

In fact, it was stated that Imran and his four sisters jointly purchased the land measuring 500 kanal and 9 marla in Ferozewala village, Tehsil Ferozewala, Sheikhupura district and the deed of sale dated 15-10-2004 has been registered with the office. of Deputy Registrar Tehsil Ferozewala against a sale consideration of Rs7,000,000.

“The said land was purchased jointly in equal shares from Ms. Nighat Iram alias Ms. Roshan Nazir Alam through her Attorney General, Mr. Ikramullah Niazi. Based on Registered Deed of Sale No. 9894 dated 15-10-2004, the land measuring 500 Kanal and 9 Marla was transferred in equal shares in the name of the five purchasers including Mr. Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi empty Mutation n° 26925 dated 29-11-2004. »

Subsequently, the petition continues, the transfer was partially amended by the District Officer/District Collector (Revenue), Sheikhupura District, see Order No. 1200 of 26-05-2007 revoking the land measuring 109 kanal and 8 marla from the names of Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi and his four sisters and finally sanctioned the transfer of land, measuring 391 kanal and 1 marla from the name of Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi and his four sisters.

“Out of the said total land Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi got his fifth share i.e. 78 Kanal 04 Marla but he mentioned as 80 Kanal 04 Marla in the application documents which is another form of misrepresentation,” the draft petition continued.

“By wrongly mentioning the land 80 Kanal 04 Marla as inherited, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi declared the value of the said property as ZERO. This property is in millions of rupees and by not mentioning the value/cost of said asset/land, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi has not only deceived his constituents but also deceived the relevant authorities. According to the current DC rate of Sheikhupura, the value of the said property is in the hundreds of millions,” the petition states.

The petition argued that the consideration paid in accordance with the deed of sale for the purchase of land for approximately 100 kanal 2 marla according to the first transfer of 500 Kanal 9 marla or even for 80 kanal 4 marla according to the subsequent transfer is totally unexplained and undeclared in Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi’s relevant tax file. Thus, it appears that false declarations had also been made before the tax authorities.Second inaccuracy

The petition further stated that the second material inaccuracy in the application documents was that Imran mentioned his ownership of House No. 2, Zaman Park, Lahore, measuring 148 marlas by inheritance. “In fact, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi only inherited 2 Kanal 08 Marla from this property/house,” the petition claims.

Regarding the ownership details of this property/house, the petition stated that Shaukat Khanum, the mother of Imran Khan owned this property/house.

“The property devolved to five legal heirs of Mst. Shoukat Khanum, that is to say four daughters and one son by hereditary mutation n° 6244 sanctioned on 22-01-2010. Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi being the son got a share of 2 Kanal 08 Marla and each of the four daughters i.e. got 01 Kanal 04 Marla,” he added.

“Even supposedly the entire property/house belongs to Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, the total area of ​​this property/house according to Revenue Record is 07 Kanal 04 Marla. So, if he is converted to Marla, it is 144 Marla and not 148 Marla as mentioned in the appointment documents.

READ Imran reveals assets worth Rs342m

It appears from the petition that Imran had in fact now purchased all his sisters’ shares in the house/land; therefore, he declared the entire house/land as his property; “and now the real question is how and where did he get the money/sale consideration to buy the sisters’ shares in the house; There appears to be no reported income to purchase the entire house except through unknown and illegal sources,” the petition states.

Given that knowledge of the transaction, “relating to the subject matter of this objection rests particularly with Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, therefore, in such a situation, the burden of proof also rests with Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi under the 122 of the Qanun-e-Shahadat Ordinance 1984 to prove the contrary fact”.

“By overstating the share of House No. 2, Zaman Park, Lahore, measuring 148 Marla under the head of inheritance, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi used it as a modus operandi to hide the amount of the consideration and the acquisition future of the property,” the petition argued.

The draft stated that these cover-ups could not be characterized as honest errors, mathematical errors or even clerical errors in the preparation and filing of application documents. Rather, it was a deliberate, unambiguous, unqualified, specific, and knowing misstatement of a material fact with the ulterior purpose of hiding the consideration for the sale and using it for future purchases.

The petition also argued that it was an established principle of law that once a person had filed a declaration declaring that he fulfilled the conditions of sections 62 and 63 of the Constitution and that he undertook to that the declaration is correct and if it turned out that this declaration was incorrect, his declaration of candidacy risked being rejected.

“It is a well-established law as established by the Superior Court that a candidate must provide a clear declaration in his declaration of candidacy; and by misrepresenting material details regarding the manner and manner of acquiring the land measuring 80 Kanal 04 Marla as well as the house measuring 148 Marla at Zaman Park, Mr. Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, has deliberately committed a practice of corruption,” he continued.

“By making false declarations under solemn affirmation as part of his application documents and by submitting a false affidavit in accordance with the judgment of the Supreme Court, Mr. Imran Khan Niazi is not honest and Ameen and is therefore not qualified to be elected or chosen as an MP because he could not be called a just and honest person under the provisions of the Elections Act 2017 and Section 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

Can the RO disqualify a candidate for life

In August 2020, the Supreme Court said that a Returning Officer (RO) – an official responsible for overseeing elections in one or more constituencies – cannot disqualify a legislator for life under Section 62(1) (f) of the Constitution.

“Because the returning officer’s forum does not have the attributes of a court, the electoral disqualification imposed on the petition for review under section 62(1)(f) of the Constitution ceased to be effective after the 18th Amendment,” said an 8-page judgment written by Judge Umar Ata Bandial. a legislator by declaring that section 62(1)(f) could not apply to any omission or non-disclosure of assets.

Later, the court overturned the lifetime disqualification of Pakistan Balochistan leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Yar Muhammad Rind in the fake diploma case, stating that such disqualifications must be based on oral or documentary evidence and not on assumptions.

The Supreme Court judgment in the Khawaja Asif case ruled that mere failure to list a property cannot be characterized as dishonesty unless there is wrongdoing associated with its acquisition or keeping, duly established in the framework of the legal process.

In May last year, the Supreme Court reiterated that it was now a well-established principle that any non-disclosure or misrepresentation would not be sufficient to permanently disqualify an MP or candidate under Article 62, paragraph 1(f). of the Constitution.

“The purpose and intent must be seen behind the non-disclosure or misrepresentation. The elected candidate will only be disqualified if he has acquired assets dishonestly and hides them to derive some benefit,” said one 11-page judgment written by Judge Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

The verdict came following a petition filed by a politician, Shamona Badshah Qaisarani, who was disqualified for life for not disclosing her farm property inherited from her parents in the application documents. “If the non-disclosure or misrepresentation is such as to give an unlawful advantage to a candidate, it would result in the termination of his candidacy,” the judgment added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2371595/govt-candidates-to-challenge-imrans-nomination-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos