The moments that define history are rarely fully understood in the present. Even big events like the Pearl Harbor and 9/11 attacks, the fall of the Berlin Wall, or even the release of the iPhone can’t be enjoyed for what follows until, well, we see it . Catalysts aren’t generally recognized as such until years later. Significant events produce ripples; seismic, aftershocks.

That’s why there’s a fitting tremor in the political firmament this week, a callback to one of those game-changing moments. Her name is Sarah Palin, and the spark was Senator John McCain.

Fourteen years ago to the day, McCain announced he was choosing Palin, the governor of Alaska at the time, as his vice-presidential running mate, choosing a 44-year-old hockey mother with no real national profile as his understudy for the leader of the free world. In doing so, he ignored tested suitors like Govs. Tim Pawlenty and Mitt Romney. Journalists traveling on Joe Biden and Barack Obama’s Democratic ticket were caught off guard by the selection, which dropped as we left the Democratic convention in Denver for a rural bus tour through Pennsylvania, Ohio and the Michigan. Many of us struggled with the correct pronunciation of his name as we pressured the campaign’s exhausted high command to shoot. Was it PAY-lin? PAL-fr?

The stories of this fall are as abundant as they are clear. Palin quickly became a force in her own right, forgoing the carefully thought-out, legacy-conscious rhetoric of McCain. In her place, she dismissed claims that Obama was “playing around with terrorists” and spread the birtherist misconception into the mainstream that Obama was ineligible for the White House because of his status as a birth. (Fact check: Obama was born in Hawaii and was eligible for the job.) Objectively, Palin was ill-prepared, underinformed, and not particularly interested in going down the same path as the Straight Talk Express. Sometimes she wasn’t even in the same station.

Even before Election Day, the McCainiacs had chosen a scapegoat for his faltering campaign, and it was Palin. (They weren’t wrong. One study goes so far as to estimate that she cost McCain more than 2 million votes.)

Not one to flinch, Palin loyalists may have realized the longer-term view would be different. They may have lost the vice presidency and McCain’s respect, but they have reshaped American politics, a generational shift that will culminate in the rise of Donald Trump.

Palin returned to Alaska and her day job as governor, at least for a while. She was considered perhaps her party’s next candidate for president, given her ability to inflame crowds and stoke anti-Obama sentiment to the high levels the Republican Party was desperately seeking.

With this attention, however, caught the eye. The national eyes that fell on her in August 2008 did not leave in November of that year. What was his record as governor? How real were those curious anecdotes about nepotism and side deals that seemed to pop up every once in a while this fall? And while the press — and the Democrats — were at it, maybe they could figure out her real beliefs this time before she plays for the top of the ticket.

Palin and her advisers looked around Juneau and made the cold – but probably correct – plea that there were only downsides to completing her first term as governor. The legal bills and open case requests kept piling up. On the weekend of July 4, 2009, she abruptly announced that she was quitting, but not out of the spotlight. Her job was done, and she set out to settle scores with McCain’s campaign — and the GOP itself — in a revealing memoir. She had already shifted policy, making the villainous basement the new top layer, twisting facts and deploying innuendo to serve her agenda, and turning George W. Bush’s bogus contempt for academia into a graduate course. of proud ignorance.

This new grounding of the Republican Party led it to a majority fueled by the Tea Party in 2010, a majority that plagued Obama and his next six years. At one point, she was seen as a favorite to challenge Obama, leading reporters on a baffling cat-and-mouse chase that looked a lot like a campaign test drive with a super-secret timeline meant only to antagonize reporters. She even made a pilgrimage to Trump Tower for a New York pizza lunch.

Palin ultimately sat out the 2012 race, but her base never really warmed to Romney as a candidate either. Palin’s reverberations in turn made Trump’s candidacy, nomination and victory possible. Palin and her brash brand of Know Nothingism redefined the Republican Party. Pugilism was now a sufficient substitute for politics, Twitter trolling a substitute for truth, populism a substitute for pragmatism.

It’s no wonder Trump found such a foothold in the party after Palin had spent the previous half-decade hacking longtime members of Orthodoxy out of it. Palin had created the path to power, even though she had none herself. Civility was for suckers, and the masses loved the products that celebrity candidates like Trump and Palin offered.

So why go back to the choice of McCain which reoriented the fate of his party? Because Palin is trying to make her political comeback. On Tuesday, Alaskans will use a complicated ranked voting system to decide who will fill the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young’s current term in the House. They will also rank their preferred candidates in a primary slate for who will serve in the 118th Congress which will meet in January. Alaska remains a conservative state, but many are struggling to shake the feeling that Palin got shot, walked away, and happily turned her into stardom.

Still, the fact that Palin may find political redemption serves as something of a wake-up call for DC, given her history of loyalty to no party, player, or platform. Mainstream Republicans who complain about Reps like Marjorie Taylor Green and Lauren Boehbert would do well to brace themselves for Palin once again becoming a powerhouse player in the Republican Party. After all, Palin has already redone politics once, and she may have her eyes on much more than the Alaskan desk in the House bedroom.

