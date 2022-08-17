Indonesian leader calls for unity and prepares for global crises – The Diplomat





Beat ASEAN | Policy | South East Asia In his State of the Nation Address, President Joko Widodo said Indonesians must face the challenges with caution and vigilance.

Advertising Indonesia’s president called on all citizens to remain united, vigilant and alert in the face of crises fueled by the war in Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic in his state of the nation address on Tuesday. After two years of remote meetings amid pandemic restrictions, more than half of Indonesia’s parliament was present when President Joko Widodo, commonly known as “Jokowi”, told them and senior officials on the eve of the Independence Day, that regional tensions were threatening security. “We must always remain vigilant, cautious and alert,” Jokowi said. “Crisis after crisis still haunts the world. He noted that when war broke out in Ukraine, causing energy and food crises, the world was still grappling with the health and economic impacts of COVID-19. Some countries are set to go bankrupt, while more than 550 million people face extreme poverty and another 345 million face food shortages and starvation, Jokowi said. Diplomatic brief Weekly newsletter NOT Get notified with the story of the week and develop stories to watch across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter “The challenges are not easy for the world and for Indonesia. We must address these challenges with caution and vigilance,” he said. Like this article ? Click here to register for full access. Just $5 per month. Russia’s war in Ukraine has exacerbated price rises in Indonesia amid continued supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, causing cooking oil prices to soar while supply disruptions in wheat, soybeans and corn have affected the cost of many foods. In April, Indonesia banned all exports of crude palm oil, a key ingredient in cooking oils, for a month amid a series of student protests over soaring food prices. Indonesia and Malaysia are the world’s largest palm oil exporters, accounting for 85% of global production. As host of the Group of 20 richest and largest economies this year, Indonesia has sought to bridge divisions among members over the Russian invasion. Jokowi was cautious in his comments on the war in Ukraine in an attempt to remain neutral. Advertising The Indonesian president was the first Asian leader to visit warring countries. Ukraine is not a member of the G-20, but Jokowi invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the November summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, hoping to appease all parties and limit any distractions from the agenda of the forum. Zelenskyy said he would not participate if the war continued and opted to follow the discussions via video link. Indonesia’s inflation rate has been relatively modest, with the shock mainly absorbed by a budget bolstered by energy subsidies. Jokowi said the state budget recorded a surplus of 106 trillion rupees ($7.2 billion), enabling the government to provide fuel, gas and electricity subsidies of 502 trillion rupees ($34 billion) this year to cushion fuel prices. However, he said the administration needs to recalculate its energy subsidies to reduce the burden on the budget. Southeast Asia’s largest economy has been a key exporter of coal, palm oil and minerals amid global shortages of raw materials after Russia invaded Ukraine. Coal exports hit record highs in March after a brief ban on its shipments earlier this year to secure domestic supplies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thediplomat.com/2022/08/indonesian-leader-calls-for-unity-braces-for-global-crises/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos