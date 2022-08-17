Trump says the temperature of nations must be lowered. He and his allies did the opposite.





Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Donald Trump briefly, for a moment, if you squint really hard, said the kind of thing you might want him to say when his supporters commit violence against federal officials. and openly promote another civil war. The temperature needs to be lowered in the country, Trump told the network. If not, terrible things will happen.

Take that sentence in isolation and then subtract all of Trump’s unsubstantiated claims about witch hunts and FBI agents planting evidence at his Mar-a-Lago home and it comes close to something a true leader could say at a time of great commotion. But despite Fox News’ efforts to frame it as such, neither Trump nor his allies have shown any real interest in cooling the climate. No one ever thought such a thing would happen, Trump said in that same interview, describing the legal search warrant that FBI agents executed to recover highly sensitive documents that he had mistakenly taken for granted. sneak attack. He added: People are so angry about what is happening.

Putting those lies aside and ignoring the Trumps Truth Social feed, where he continues to label his growing legal troubles as political ABUSE by law enforcement, some of Trump’s allies echoed the vaguely conciliatory remarks of the ‘former president.

Perhaps for the first time in his life, Donald Trump seems genuinely interested in bringing the temperature down, Tucker Carlson said Monday night. Not just for himself, but for the country.

It could get really bad, really fast, and Biden’s people know that full well, Carlson continued. They know what can happen if they continue down this path of using law enforcement to cling to power, but they don’t care because they face voter repudiation and they are desperate, and they will do anything, but at what cost?

There, in the second half of Carlson’s comments, is the rub. Trump and his cronies are not committed to bringing the temperature down. Instead, they want him toppled “by the corrupt” and radical Democrats who have supposedly abandoned the FBI on Trump and who they say will soon start going after his supporters as well. Pray they step down before it’s too late, Carlson said Monday night.

It was somewhat disturbing to see Carlson, normally a cheerful agitator, acknowledging that the country might be facing something unprecedented, something terrible. But this recognition makes his rejection of blame all the more despicable. The source of the threat is clear: it is not Joe Biden or Merrick Garland or the justified investigation into Trump’s potential violations of the Espionage Act; his Trump and his allies, who recklessly played on the passions of his most ardent supporters in the days following the raid. Baseless allegations. Disturbed references to the Gestapo. Absolutely unbalanced rants from Donald Trump Jr., who has embraced the speaking cadence in his calls to stop fascist Democrats before they turn America into a dictatorship.

