Liz Cheney is defeated by Donald Trump





IT WAS a picturesque place for a swan song. Liz Cheney (pictured), who lost the Republican primary election for Wyoming’s sole congressional district on August 16, delivered her concession speech from a ranch near Jackson Framed by the Teton Mountain Range, she told her audience that she could have won, but I would have had to accept President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election, and that was a path I wouldn’t. couldn’t and didn’t want to borrow. The least populous state in the Americas is a deep ruby ​​red, which means Republican primary votes are more important than general elections. The vast majority of voters instead opted to send Harriet Hageman, a Donald Trump-endorsed lawyer, to Congress. She won, Ms. Cheney said simply, This primary election is over.

The loss of Ms. Cheney reverberates far beyond state lines. She is the Republican party’s fiercest critic of Mr. Trump since his supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 last year. Her ousting from the House of Representatives is a victory for the former president, whose vendetta against her intensified as she helped lead hearings probing her role in the insurgency. He has, at various times, called Ms. Cheney a RINO (Republican in name only) and a bitter, horrible human being.

The result offers further proof of the former president’s stranglehold on his party. Ten House Republicans voted to impeach Mr Trump after the riot, including Ms Cheney. Of this group, only two survived their primary contests. The rest lost their seats or decided to retire rather than take up a challenge.

Ms Cheney is the most high-profile politician so far to have been defeated by an acolyte of Mr Trump. Her father, Dick Cheney, is a former vice president who also represented the Wyomings district general. Her election to the House in 2016 and her rapid rise to become the third Republican in the lower houses seemed to cement the existence of a political dynasty. She initially supported Mr. Trump and voted in line with his positions 93% of the time. But her revulsion at the Capitol insurrection has created a rift between Ms. Cheney and her fellow Republicans. The Republican National Committee voted to censure her earlier this year for her participation in the Jan. 6 committee. House Republicans stripped her of her leadership position soon after.

The loss of Mrs. Cheney was therefore almost certain. Mr. Trump won Wyoming with 70% of the vote in 2020, the highest proportion of any state. A University of Wyoming poll released the week before the primary showed Ms. Cheney trailing Ms. Hageman by nearly 30 points. Teton County, an affluent and touristy region where Ms. Cheney resides when not at her primary residence in Virginia, was her biggest stronghold.

A former adviser to Ms. Cheney, Ms. Hageman’s credentials suggest a form of libertarianism common in Wyoming. His law firm in Cheyenne, the state capital, often fights against federal environmental regulations, a favorite foil to Western Republicans. Yet she fully embraced Trumpism. When she appeared alongside Mr Trump at a rally in Casper in May, she played the role of a loyal soldier, opposing Biden’s radical agenda, critical race theory and to the January 6 committee. Ms. Hageman’s about-face reflects the character of the Republican Party of Wyoming, led by a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right group, which was present at the Capitol on January 6.

In her bid to retain her seat, Ms Cheney found few allies. From Wyomings, two Republican senators, Cynthia Lummis, endorsed Ms Hageman and the other, John Barrasso, remained silent. To make up for abandoning her parties, Ms. Cheney courted votes and money from Democrats who recognized that her victory would guarantee them at least one advocate for democracy. Voter registration data suggests thousands of Democrats in Wyoming recently registered as Republicans in an attempt to swing the primary for Ms Cheney. Most of the millions Cheney has raised for her campaign have come from outside Wyoming, often from Democratic strongholds such as California, New York and Washington, DC.

But Ms. Cheney’s political demise in Wyoming may not spell the end of her career. Her $7 million in unspent campaign funds is fueling speculation that she could run for president in 2024 as an alternative to Mr Trump, who could soon announce his own campaign. But we don’t know what his constituency would be. The Democrats who filled his coffers will not abandon their party to elect a Republican, even if he fought to protect democratic institutions. The Never-Trumpers, his so-called political tribe, have been largely silenced for fear of losing their seats.

If she quits her party to run as an independent, she could potentially strip votes from Mr Trump in the general election assuming he wins the Republican nomination. (Although Democrats may worry that she could do the same with Joe Biden.) With such a narrow path to the presidency itself, preventing Mr. Trump’s return could be his real goal. I have said since Jan. 6 that I will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never near the Oval Office again, Ms. Cheney told her election night crowd in Jackson. And I mean it.

