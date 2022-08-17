Will PM Modi and Shehbaz Sharif meet on SCO sidelines in Samarkand?





Whenever the leaders of India and Pakistan (or China) are due to attend a regional or multilateral event, the media and the strategic community plunge headlong into high-speed speculation about the possibility of a bilateral meeting. .

Although not officially confirmed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in mid-September 2022, when India, among others, assumes the presidency. of the organization and will host the 2023 summit. Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to attend, sparking another round of talkathon.

Similar speculation had ensued ahead of the SCO summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan (June 13-14, 2019), which was attended by Modi and Sharifs’ predecessors, Imran Khan. No meeting ultimately materialized, except for a brief exchange of pleasantries in the delegates’ lounge. This too was revealed not by India but by the Pakistani Foreign Minister.

Incidentally, SCO foreign ministers, including India’s Dr S Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto, were in Samarkand last month, in preparation for the summit. Again, they just exchanged pleasantries without having a head-to-head, which is a good barometer of the state of icy relations.

It has been around seven years since the last summit, when Prime Minister Modi made an impromptu stop in Lahore on December 25, 2015 to congratulate his counterpart Nawaz Sharif on his birthday. Interestingly, this was possibly the first and last time Modi would also meet Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz’s younger brother and then chief minister of Pakistani Punjab.

As always, a majority of experts are in favor of a Modi-Shehbaz meeting. The arguments go as follows: the Sharif clan is willing to normalize relations with India; they are good administrators and understand the value of bilateral trade relations; neighbors and nuclear powers, India and Pakistan cannot afford to look at each other indefinitely; Pakistan is in a difficult economic situation and more willing to engage meaningfully; Pakistani-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is at an all-time low and the ceasefire renewed last year is holding; the constituency of peace in Pakistan needs to be strengthened, and so on.

Few commentators have bothered to elaborate. What will the talks lead to? Why was the dialogue process suspended? Is Shehbaz Sharif on a strong political wicket? Is the political situation in Pakistan conducive to constructive engagement? Has Pakistan taken meaningful action against terrorist networks targeting India? Is the all-powerful Pakistani army on board? Is the necessary shovel work underway at the appropriate levels to prepare for the summit? It is therefore relevant to look at the realities on the ground.

India has always been a supporter of the peaceful settlement of disputes through talks. New Delhi has repeatedly launched the process of dialogue with Pakistan in the vain hope of finding a way forward. So the musings of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayees and the famous yatra bus to Lahore in February 1999 are still fresh in public memory. Yet the sad reality is that whenever India has sought to reach out to Pakistan, its deep state has retaliated with a vengeance.

Bilateral engagement has been minimal since the terrorist attack on Pathankot Air Base in January 2016 and even more so after the horrific bombing of the CRPF convoy in Pulwama in February 2019 which claimed the lives of 40 innocent people. India gave an appropriate response by carrying out surgical strikes deep in PoK (Pakistani-occupied Kashmir) on a major terrorist facility in Balakot headed by the notorious JeM leader and UN-designated mastermind of global terrorism, Masood Azhar, who is nurtured and protected by Pakistan. Islamabad has taken no meaningful action against JeM and other terrorist groups raising their arms against India.

Pakistan’s knee-jerk reaction and strident denunciation of India’s long-awaited decision in August 2019 to amend Article 370 of the Constitution to remove the special privileges of the state of Jammu and Kashmir has further tainted the atmosphere. High commissioners from both sides were sent packing and ties grew strained.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is sinking deeper and deeper into a political and economic rabbit hole of its own making. Pakistan is a dysfunctional and abnormal state. says former high commissioner Sharat Sabharwal. The nation has been mired in many afflictions due to its internal fault lines and the decades-long proxy war against India. However, two of them are reliance on jihad (deployment of terrorism as an instrument of foreign policy) and a reliance on debilitating debt that takes the heaviest toll.

Islamabad, hat in hand, must have knocked on the door of the IMF 21 times since 1958. The ongoing discussion for a $6 billion EFF (Extended Fund Facility) would be the 22nd tranche. The bailout request was accepted in 2019 but put on hold due to Imran Khan’s anti-Western and populist policies. Without him and knowing the gravity of the situation, the all-powerful head of the Pakistani army, General Bajwa, would have approached US Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to intervene with the IMF.

It can also be noted that Pakistan has been quite impartial, shamelessly exploiting all possible sources of funding, be it China, Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates. China has burdened Pakistan with the largest amount of debt of more than $60 billion, much of it under Imran’s watch, that the country will never be able to repay. Pakistan continues to run a monthly trade deficit of $1.5 billion due to its heavy reliance on oil and commodity imports.

Bilawal Bhutto has publicly stated that during four years in power, the amount of debt accumulated by Mr Khan’s government is equivalent to all the debt in Pakistan’s history from 1947 to 2018. According to a conservative estimate, the sovereign debt of the Pakistan is $250 billion, or $85 billion. % of its GDP. Foreign exchange reserves have fallen to around $9 billion. Inflation has climbed more than 30% per year. The Pakistani Rupee has seen a steep drop of 30% since the start of 2022 to $1=PR. 240. Moodys downgraded Pakistan’s outlook to negative.

The political situation in Pakistan is equally serious. Shehbaz Sharif leads a coalition government of sworn adversaries who have little in common except a strong dislike of Imran Khan and fear of facing snap elections before October 2023. Their rise to power was once again paved over by the army who lost faith in Imran Khan, once their blue-eyed boy whose ascension they had engineered.

The same army (under Bajwa) had ousted Nawaz Sharif from office and exiled him in 2017. Accustomed to creating and undoing civilian governments, they have not allowed any prime minister to complete his five-year term since ‘independence.

However, if anyone thought that Imran Khan would quietly go away in the night, he was sadly mistaken. Like a wounded tiger, he rages, addressing rallies and stirring up disaffection against the current government and military. His audience seems to have grown since his ousting from power last April. His campaign resonates with ordinary people who are suffering due to the country’s economic difficulties.

The July 2022 by-elections for 20 Punjab assembly seats inflicted a huge setback on the ruling coalition, especially Sharifs PML(N). Imran Khans PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) won 15 of 20 seats, dislodging Sharifs’ son as Punjab CM. Punjab was supposed to be the stronghold of the Sharif clan. Emboldened, Imran Khan is now accusing the government of caving in to the IMF and calling for early elections.

The irony is that the government and the Sharifs party are being forced to pay the price for bringing in economic discipline by cutting subsidies and adjusting prices, while Imran Khan’s debauchery seems to have been forgotten.

Meanwhile, the military and government are trying to politically incapacitate Imran Khan by bringing charges of embezzlement of state assets and accepting illegal donations from 34 foreign nationals, including one person of Indian origin. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) assembled a 5-member task force to establish the charges. Imran Khan reportedly sold a necklace given to him for 18 crore Pakistani rupees instead of depositing it in the toshakhana or treasury.

Given the desperate plight of the nations, Pakistani politics must suspend demagoguery and forge a national consensus on economic reforms, but this remains a pipe dream. The power centers pursue their usual elitist, factional, divisive, self-interested and rent-seeking politics.

The obsession of Pakistani leaders for Kashmir, whatever their ilk, remains unchanged. On August 5, Shehbaz Sharif posted a vicious tweet accusing India of using unbridled force with impunity, oppressing and torturing Kashmiris and paying rich tributes to all martyrs (read terrorists and separatists).

The political situation in Pakistan is so volatile that there is very little room for anything constructive with India, observes Sharat Sabharwal. Sharif is essentially an interim PM with a tenuous tenure and an uncertain tenure. He has his hands full of domestic problems, in addition to managing sections of a hostile Taliban that the ISI helped seize power.

As such, a formal meeting between the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan does not appear to be on the cards.

The author is a former envoy to South Korea and Canada and official spokesperson for the Department of External Affairs. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.

