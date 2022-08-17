I Dressed My Colostomy Bag Like Boris Johnson: Stand-Ups Unleashing Comedy About A Life-Threatening Illness | Edinburgh Festival 2022

SThe tandup comedy must have been the furthest thing from Sarah Mills’ mind as she awaited disturbing test results in 2018. The diagnosis changed her life: stage three bowel cancer, detected just on time, but also three years late. But then the comedy returned. Even the way I was told I had cancer was funny, Mills says. They took me to a small side room and told me [gravely]: We saw something angry-look at your butt.

Mills had almost quit stand-up by then, but found that the jokes were beginning to write themselves. It’s a comedic gift.

Now in remission not high and dry, but to get there she is one of many comics telling stories of serious illness in this year’s Edinburgh fringe. His Badass show continues a surprisingly successful tradition. Comedians have an enviable ability to find silver one-liners in unlikely places.

Before Badass, Mills hosted the promising Chemo Chat Show online, talking to other comics, but then a new theatrical device came into his life. The Mills colostomy bag has become a big hit on social media, resplendent in TikTok dances and celebrity photo parodies. When Tory ministers rioted in July, she bought blonde wool and dressed my bag in Boris. Jokes, as she puts it, write themselves.

Demystifying ostomy pouches and bowel cancer is one of Mills’ main goals. The recent death of activist Deborah James has shaken awareness, but generally people just don’t want to talk about it, she says. The big culprit? Poo. It looks like the worst taboo.

His Edinburgh show raises other issues: the underfunding of the NHS, the inequity of benefits and his disastrously late diagnosis. Mills had a medical three years earlier, in her late twenties, due to blood in her stool, but they thought I was too young and didn’t test me, she said.

Not everyone could make colostomy and cancer fun. It really galvanized me as an actress, she says. I have a lot more to say.

Terence Hartnett, whose 1 Ball Show talks about testicular cancer. Photography: (PR)

Terence Hartnett is also in this curious position, crediting serious illness and successful treatment with the inspiration for his marginal beginnings. Symptoms? A testicle bigger than a tennis ball! announces the New Yorker. I had a rare and aggressive form of testicular cancer. My doctor said to me: I spoke about your case to my wife, it is so interesting. And I thought: this is not a good sign.

Previously best known for a podcast, Down by the River, in which he toured the United States in a van, Hartnett also lacked focus for his comedy, pre-diagnosis. When did he think of this as material? I was taking notes during that first doctor’s appointment, he says, and before my first surgery, while having my sperm frozen.

Those notes became 1 Ball Show, his first hour on the sidelines. The jokes flowed easily. It’s hard to name a funnier cancer than testicular cancer, it’s just an inherently fun place in your body.

They may be good for comedians, but the appeal of these shows to audiences is intriguing, especially for those of us who have lost loved ones to serious illness. Would Mills watch a cancer show before doing one? Maybe not, if I’m being totally honest, she says, but then bangs should encourage experimentation. Exactly. Who else is telling jokes about colonoscopies?

Paul Sinha uses his Parkinson’s disease as material. Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

Solid disease material can boost your career, as veterans Paul Sinha and Steve Day have discovered. Just finished touring my big Parkinson’s show, says Sinha, from Hazy Little Thing Called Love. It really is my magnum opus.

You would forgive him for avoiding the subject. Fresh off the 2019 TV hit The Chase and Taskmaster, Sinha was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and canceled this year’s fringe show to take stock. The former GP is now embarking on his first full fringe since, with One Sinha Lifetime, the difficult second post-diagnosis show. Rather than worrying about performance, he feels his uncertain future has given him new freedom. I don’t know when I’m going to start stuttering or stumbling in my speech, he says. What I decided is to be a little more direct in my comedy. Take fewer prisoners.

It Works: This year, Sinha performs his biggest fringe piece to date. I see Parkinson’s as another selling point, I guess, he says. Not the disease, as such, more what it tells you about your life.

Steve Days’ show is about his father’s dementia. Photograph: James Wadham/Alamy

Steve Day initially found comedy based on the conditions more difficult. After several shows about his deafness, he touched a nerve in 2018 with a heartfelt hour about his father’s illness. Adventures in Dementia is getting a reboot this year, following the death of its father. I was going to call it Flogging a Dead Dad, he said, but he settled for Further Adventures in Dementia.

When I started doing it, I thought: There’s nothing funny here, but you find the jokes, says Day, who can’t help it. My dad was really, really sick when I first did the show. I thought: Stay alive another week. I received press. But it was hard, like being beaten every day. So, I’m doing it again because I hadn’t done it from a stable place.

These shows can feel like a sort of sworn support group, but with trickier discussions afterwards, due to the notoriously short turnaround times. When Days first aired, people with similar dementia stories lingered as he frantically disconnected his gear. He couldn’t hear them. My hearing aids filled with sweat, he recalls. I was flattered, that means the show is down, huge compliment, but could you please fuck off?

Month-long fringe runs run out at the best of times, so these post-traumatic shows shouldn’t be rushed, as Beth Vyse would attest. Currently on sabbatical from live stages, she now lectures at Liverpools Institute of Performing Arts and appears in Coronation Street (My grandma didn’t care when I was at the RSC. She said: When you’re in Corrie , you know you have succeeded.)

Vyse was diagnosed with breast cancer over a decade ago, but continued to play outrageously surreal comedy, even the night I found out. It was only after five years of the green light that she created a show, As Funny As Cancer, which she presented in Edinburgh in 2016. It took me that long to manage, she says . If there are still tears or emotions, I don’t think you can tell the story.

It started badly. His first preview was read from a script, on a stool, the audience was overwhelmed, so sad! and needed a radical overhaul. How could it be crazier, more my style? So first I had this huge boob, and I came bouncing around, like a space hopper, she said.

His dark material went in splendidly bizarre directions, impressions of Dolly Parton and Michael Jackson, mass audience inseminations, and won wide acclaim. The tour was huge, she recalls. Then I said: that’s enough, and I stopped. With such emotional material, timing is everything. Do it when you’re ready, concludes Vyse.

Alistair Barrie created a show about breast cancer, after his wife was diagnosed. Photograph: Matt Crossick/Alamy

Again, the scene is often how stand-ups deal with heavy concepts. This year, Alistair Barrie is doing an angry political show, Alistaircratic, plagued by current affairs-related rewrites. But it’s a breeze compared to 2015’s No More Stage Three, about how his wife, Emily, was undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer until just before this bang.

Far from being offended by indiscretions on stage, she worked on her PowerPoint presentation, promoted in Edinburgh, a month in Australia, Singapore and beyond. His attitude was: I have cancer; I might as well make the most of it, Barrie says. Flyer to the outskirts was an experience, however. Someone turned to her and said: This is not a good subject for comedy! My mother-in-law died of cancer! and stormed. And Emilys standing there, hairless, saying, holy shit.

Emily has recovered and Barrie now hosts an annual benefit for the Hertfordshire Breast Unit, so those gags are not entirely out. There’s a pattern for who catches them, he says: People who’ve had cancer, I’ve always found, have the best sense of humor about it.

Marginal newcomers also have other plans. Hartnett wants to visit colleges: I’ll say: You just saved your life by touching yourself! What a gospel to spread. Mills, meanwhile, has an optional Badass sitcom and could do a live-action sequel: The Complete Ostomy Story. There’s obviously another show, like, I pooped in a bag and it went viral, the comedian says. Isn’t it surprising where life takes you?

The bag, however, remains out of sight on stage. The public is not ready for this, and Mills is not an exhibitionist. Controlled, home-filmed videos are very different from the quirks of live performance, and her current show has a broader message about body positivity and hidden disabilities. I talk about my body, and how it has changed, she says, how I still love my body.

Beth Vyse waited for the green light from Cancer to fix it. Photograph: Murdo Macleod/The Guardian

It’s an interesting irony of these shows, how coping with a serious illness can strengthen the voice on stage. Mills is much more passionate now, and clearly on a mission, using her mind to spread toilet humor to save lives, you might say. She seems understandably worried about reliving the day I was told I had cancer, with a group of strangers for a month. But then this diagnosis story gets the ultimate embarrassing laugh, the kind of impossible-to-manufacture moment.

The old adage that laughter is the best medicine? That’s certainly true when you’re up there telling such embarrassing jokes.

Badass is at Pleasance Court; 1 ball show is at Just the Tonic at the Mash House; Alistaircratic is at Liquid Room Annex; Other Adventures in Dementia is at the Laughing Horse at the City Cafe; A Sinha Life is at the Stands New Town Theater.