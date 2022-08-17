Valentino Yoku and Giovanny Tukayo represent Papua, President Joko Widodo inaugurates 68 members of Paskibraka 2022





JAKARTA (PAPUA CROSS) – President Joko Widodo inaugurated 68 high school students to become members of the Heritage Treasurers Brigade (Paskibraka) 2022. The inauguration ceremony was held in the courtyard of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday, August 15, 2022.

During the ceremony, the president acts as the ceremonial supervisor. While the head of the ceremony is a member of Paskibraka 2022 from DKI Jakarta Province on behalf of Savina Fasha. He also represented his colleagues to hold the red and white flag when proclaiming Putra Indonesia’s commitment. Read also : Pegaf police laid out 100 meters of red and white at the top of Kabrey hill in the Arfak mountains The President then read the statement of investiture of the students as members of Paskibraka and prayed for the smooth running of their duties. Asking the pleasure of Almighty God, I am today strengthening the brothers as the heritage flag waiver team which will be on duty at Istana Merdeka on August 17, 2022. May Almighty God grant grace and ease in national tasks, said the president. . In addition to inaugurating the members of Paskibraka, President Jokowi also confirmed four candidates for ceremonial commanders and a ceremonial officer who will later serve in the commemoration ceremony of the proclamation of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia on August 17, 2022 at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. Read also : Together with PT Freeport, the children of Kokonao are excited to participate in the competition to welcome the 77th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia The names of Paskibraka members from 34 provinces in service on August 17, 2022 are: Mohammad Rifat Zayyan (Aceh Province) Rinda Febriola (Aceh Province) Mario Adhiyaksa Sihombing (North Sumatra Province) Charcoal from Marfah Ronaito (North Sumatra province) Mr. Faiz Assidiki (West Sumatra Province) Faiha Athahillah (West Sumatra province) Muhammad Farrell Althaf Yudawa (Riau Province) Dhea Sumardi (province of Riau) Ardan Muzaki Yudha Bhaskara (Riau Islands Province) Faradita Dwi Safitri (province of Riau Islands) Jeffry Rohmady (Jambi Province) Zikra Anugrah Choiriah (Jambi Province) Muhammad Carlos Aldionsi (South Sumatra Province) Aisyah Ramadhani (South Sumatra Province) Abi Fadilla Ramadhan (Bangka Belitung Province) Chikar Novrya Putri Caesaria (Bangka Belitung Province) Alfath Juan Daniswar (Benkulu Province) Asked Berliana Sari (Bengkulu province) Rendy Rafael Hogan (Lampung Province) Shelin Tan Aprilia (Lampung Province) Muhammad Ikram Athtariq (DKI Jakarta Province) Savina Fasha (DKI Jakarta Province) Bramantya Rizky Wiratama (West Java Province) Nadyna Youtana (West Java Province) Isra Mashel Arifin (Banten Province) Putri Viona (Banten Province) Muhammad Rajwa Al Farizi (Central Java Province) I Dewa Ayu Firsty Meita Dewanggi (Central Java Province) Gerrad Maylano Kisyan Putra (Special Region of Yogyakarta) Ghana Taufiqa Salma Wibowo (Special Yogyakarta Region) Abimanyu Farrelandhika Kusuma (East Java Province) Ayumi Putri Sasaki (East Java Province) I Kadek Kemala Permana Putra (Bali Province) Ni Ketut Pande Suastini (Bali Province) Muhammad Talbiah Taranggana (West Nusa Tenggara Province) Melinda Trihapsari (West Nusa Tenggara Province) Kevin Tino (East Nusa Tenggara Province) Keren Hapukh Dana Fanggidae (East Nusa Tenggara Province) Hezkia Kevin Manullang (North Kalimantan Province) Yaffa Irwaila Farizah (North Kalimantan Province) Ghari Baldy Al Ramadhan (West Kalimantan Province) Anita Rahmawati (West Kalimantan Province) Rafly Tri Aditama (Central Kalimantan Province) Hairunisa Nurtaza Dewantari (Central Kalimantan Province) Muhammad Restu Pramudya (South Kalimantan Province) Felicia Hana Wahyudi (South Kalimantan Province) Muhammad Remyza Baihaqy (East Kalimantan Province) Fulgentia Marianne (East Kalimantan Province) Kurnia Isa Adolfo Onibala (North Sulawesi Province) Kenny Feren Kambey (North Sulawesi Province) Ariel Derio Permana (West Sulawesi Province) Dhara Banjarani (West Sulawesi Province) Yusril Mahendrata Sofyan (Central Sulawesi Province) Faine Amanda Dwi Vania (Central Sulawesi Province) Arnold Steven Sinaga (Southeast Sulawesi Province) Divani Alifia Siswanto (Southeast Sulawesi Province) Muhammad Azwar (South Sulawesi Province) Bintang (South Sulawesi Province) Mohamad Ziad Lahay (Gorontalo Province) Ade Jullistry Damopolii (Gorontalo Province) Aldy Hadparo Tualeka (Province of Moluccas) Maria Stella Sainyakit (Province of Moluccas) Muhammad Assyaibani Abusama (North Moluccas Province) Aiswa Djien Pandey (Maluku Utara Province) Abdul Rohman Rumagesan (West Papua Province) Carrolaen Domenique Cordias Dimara (West Papua Province) James Valentino Yoku (Papua Province) Svetlana Giovanny Tukayo (Province of Papua) Read also : President Jokowi in Pakistani dress delivers state address Meanwhile, the four candidates for Ceremonial Commander who participated in the inauguration this time were: Police Commissioner. Hari Purnomo, SIK, SH (Kasubditkomsatpam/Polsus Ditbinpotmas Korbinmas Baharkam Polri); Colonel Pnb. Agni Prayogo (Danwing Air Base ATS 4); Marine Colonel (F) Andike Sry Mutia, S.Sos (Et Kodiklatal Education and Training Center); Col. In. Donny Pramono, SE (Dangrup-3/Sandhi Yudha Kopassus). While the ceremonial officer candidates who also participated were Brigadier General Novi Helmy Prasetya, SIP, MIP (Chief of Staff Permanent Garrison I/Jakarta). Also present at the inauguration ceremony of Paskibraka 2022 were Ms. Iriana Joko Widodo, Vice President Maruf Amin and Ms. Wury Maruf Amin, Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Head of the Agency for development of Pancasila Yudian Wahyudi ideology. (Setpres Press Office)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lintaspapua.com/2022/08/valentino-yoku-dan-giovanny-tukayo-wakili-papua-presiden-joko-widodo-kukuhkan-68-anggota-paskibraka-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos