Zelensky, Erdogan and Guterres will meet in Ukraine





KYIV, Ukraine (AFP) – UN chief Antonio Guterres will meet Ukrainian and Turkish leaders this week, officials said on Tuesday, as Kyiv reported an “unprecedented” cyberattack on the website of its nuclear energy agency. A deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last month allowed a temporary restart of grain exports from Ukraine after Russia’s invasion blocked essential global supplies. Guterres will meet in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Thursday with President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They will discuss “the need for a political solution to this conflict”, said UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric. António Guterres will then travel to the Ukrainian port city of Odessa – one of three ports used under the deal to export grain – on Friday before heading to Turkey. Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms As diplomatic efforts to end the war continue, Ukraine’s nuclear agency Energoatom reported a major cyberattack on its website but said its operations had not been halted. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center right, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres lead a signing ceremony at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) “The most powerful cyberattack since the start of the Russian invasion occurred against the Energoatom website,” the agency said on Telegram, adding that it “was attacked from Russian territory.” Explosions in Crimea Also on Tuesday, Russia claimed explosions at a Kremlin-controlled military facility on the Crimean peninsula that damaged electrical infrastructure were the result of “sabotage”. A fire broke out at a military site where munitions were stored and black smoke billowed into the air, footage showed on social media. “As a result of an act of sabotage, a military storage facility near the village of Dzhankoi was damaged,” Russian news agencies reported, according to the Defense Ministry. The blasts – caused by the fire, which detonated ammunition – damaged civilian infrastructure, “including power lines, a power station, a railway line” and residential buildings, the ministry said. Smoke rises above the site of the explosion at a Russian army ammunition warehouse near the village of Mayskoye, Crimea, August 16, 2022. (AP Photo) The blasts come a week after at least one person was killed in similar blasts at a Russian airbase in Crimea. Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for either incident, but senior officials and the military have hinted at Ukrainian involvement. Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said the blasts likely damaged infrastructure supplying Crimea with electricity from Russia’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Kyiv and Moscow have traded accusations over a series of strikes this month on Zaporizhzhia – Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. UN spokesman Dujarric said he had “no doubt that the issue of the nuclear power plant” would be raised at Thursday’s meeting in Lviv. A Russian serviceman patrols the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Energodar, Ukraine. The photo was taken during a media trip led by the Russian military on May 1, 2022. (Andrey Borodulin/AFP) Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and used the Black Sea region as a staging ground for its 2022 invasion, which killed thousands, displaced millions and ravaged swaths of the country. Moscow launched the offensive in February, anticipating little military resistance and hoping for a lightning takeover that would topple Kyiv’s government within hours. But after failing to capture the capital, his forces entrenched themselves in a war of attrition along a sprawling front line to the east and south. American Precision Artillery “The situation in Ukraine shows that the United States is trying to prolong this conflict,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said. The United States is “using the Ukrainian people as cannon fodder,” he added. Washington provided key support to Kyiv, in particular providing long-range precision artillery that allowed Ukraine to strike Russian supply installations deep inside Moscow-controlled territory. Meanwhile, in the eastern Donbass region, which has seen most of the fighting, Ukraine said Russia launched an offensive from an oil refinery in the recently captured city of Lysychansk in Luhansk province. Ukraine’s presidency said a woman was killed in Donetsk province, which together with Lugansk makes up the Donbass industrial region, now mostly controlled by Russian forces. As the grain deal comes into force, the first UN-chartered vessel left the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi on Tuesday for Ethiopia, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said. A boat with Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials heads for the Sierra Leone-flagged freighter Razoni to check whether the grain shipment is sticking to a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv, off Istanbul, Turkey, August 3, 2022. (AP/Emrah Gurel) The MV Brave Commander, carrying 23,000 tons of wheat, was able to leave after the agreement established safe corridors through naval mines laid by Kyiv. Ukraine said it hoped two or three similar expeditions would follow soon. The Russian invasion drove an economic, political and cultural divide between Moscow and European capitals. The Prime Minister of Estonia, a former Soviet satellite, said on Tuesday that his government had decided to remove all Soviet-era monuments from the country’s public spaces. Finland, meanwhile, has announced its intention to limit Russian tourist visas to 10% of current volumes from September, due to growing dissatisfaction with Russian tourism as the war rages on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/zelensky-erdogan-and-un-chief-guterres-to-meet-in-ukraine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos