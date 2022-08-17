Pakistan risks sliding into civil war





Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has warned that the country will descend into civil war if elections are not called.

In an unusual attack on Pakistan’s mighty military, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted his government was “weak” and “spoken from everywhere” as power was not with him and “everyone everyone knows where he is”.

Imran Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his independent decisions in foreign policy on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

He reportedly fell out with the country’s powerful military before being ousted by a united opposition that accused him of mismanaging government, the economy and foreign relations.

“We will see if they allow us to go to elections by legal and constitutional means otherwise this country will go to [a] civil war,” he said in an interview with presenter Sami Ibrahim for Bol News’ Tajzia program.

Imran further said there was “no question” of returning to the National Assembly as it would mean “accepting the plot” that overthrew his government.

He said he was waiting for the Supreme Court to rule on his party’s call to provide protection to protesters, after which he said he would publish the date of the next march.

Last month, Imran Khan gave the government a 6-day ultimatum to announce the new election date after leading thousands of supporters in the capital Islamabad into a confrontation with his political rivals.

During the interview, the head of the PTI admitted that he does not enjoy absolute power as prime minister, saying that the real centers of power in the country are elsewhere and “everyone knows where it is”. is”.

“Pakistan is heading for a default. If that happens, which institution will be [worst] hit? The army. After he is hit, what concession will be taken away from us? Denuclearization.”

Imran said if Pakistan were to lose its nuclear deterrent capability, it would be fragmented into three pieces. “If the right decisions are not made at this time, the country is heading towards suicide,” he warned.

Imran’s comments drew strong reactions from his political opponents yesterday.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused Imran of “making naked threats against the country”, deeming him “unfit for public office” and warned him against “talking about [the] Division of Pakistan”.

Hours after the interview aired, Prime Minister Shehbaz tweeted: “While I am in Turkey signing deals, Imran Niazi is making naked threats against the country. If any proof was needed that Niazi is unfit to a public office, his last interview is enough.”

“Losing power does not mean you are waging a war against Pakistan, its unity and its institutions,” he said, warning Imran not to “attack” the federation and the country’s institutions. “Don’t cross the line [defined] by law and the Constitution. »

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also condemned Imran’s remarks.

“Nobody can talk about the fragmentation of Pakistan. It is not the language of a Pakistani but that of a [Indian PM] Modi,” he said.

“Imran Khan, power is not everything in this world. Be brave and learn to do politics standing up,” PTI leader Zardari chided, saying “the wish to divide this country into three pieces cannot be achieve as long as we and our future generations live”.

Imran Khan’s attempt to destabilize Shehbaz’s month-old coalition government risks fueling tensions during an economic crisis that has forced Pakistan to seek urgent aid from the International Monetary Fund.

