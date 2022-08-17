Facebook has a medium-term strategy. Trump will not be part of it.





Were going to stay on that timeline, Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, Facebook’s parent company, said in an interview. Facebook blocked Trump following posts that the company says violated its policy of inciting violence during the deadly riot on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. The company then set a January 7, 2023 date for a decision on his reinstatement.

If Trump announces he’s running for president in 2024, that could increase outside pressure on Facebook to make a call sooner. Many Republicans have already argued that the company is unfairly silencing Trump on a platform used by millions of Americans, and would-be Trump opponents face no similar restrictions. Meanwhile, some Trump critics have called for a permanent ban.

The debate over how to handle a potential Trump candidacy is also an indication of the new political struggles to come for social media platforms in November and 2024 as they try to avoid a repeat of the misinformation that has plagued the 2020 vote and helped fuel the violence. in his suite.

Cleggs’ remarks came as Facebook released a plan to tackle mid-term advertising and misinformation, an approach that largely aligns with its handling of the 2020 election.

It was the latest in a string of announcements from struggling social media companies about their preparations for the fall election. Less than three months before the midterm elections, Twitter announced last week that it was beginning to label false voting information it last deployed before the 2020 election and Google has updated its algorithms to prioritize search results from authoritative sources.

Meta and other social media companies have remained in the spotlight for their role in spreading misinformation and misinformation ahead of the 2016 presidential election, when Russian-linked accounts bought for $150,000 ads on Facebook just to influence election results. As a result, Facebook, Twitter, and Google YouTube rolled out new revised election-related misinformation policies in the 2018 and 2020 election cycles to fact-check and label falsehoods about voting and election results.

These new policies were put to the test during the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. Following several inflammatory posts that day, all three platforms blocked Trump for violating their policies. against incitement to violence. Twitter permanently banned Trump and YouTube said it would block his account indefinitely.

Without access to his typical megaphones, Trump launched his own social media network, Truth Social, though he failed to amass the following he previously had on Facebook.

Facebook’s approach to midterms will be familiar to anyone who used the site in 2020. As it did that year, the company will block new political, election, and topical ads during the last week of the midterm campaign. But unlike 2020, Clegg said the company won’t allow any changes to ads or how they’re targeted in the past week.

The company plans to lift the restriction a day after the election. This differs from the 2020 election, when Facebook did not accept new political, election, or topic-based ads until March 4, 2021 (except those in a Georgia Senate runoff) to avoid scrutiny. confusion and abuse after the presidential election and the January 6 uprising. Clegg said Facebook does not plan to extend the ad ban this time around, but if circumstances change, we must also change our posture, and we obviously reserve the ability and right to do so.

Additionally, as in 2020, the company will remove misinformation related to voting, including posts about incorrect voting dates, times and locations, as well as misrepresentations about who can vote and calls for voting-related violence, registration or the result of an election. It works with 10 fact-checking partners in the United States to combat viral misinformation, five of which cover content in Spanish. This marks an increase from just three Spanish-speaking groups in 2020 and appears to be an acknowledgment that fake content is also spreading in languages ​​other than English on the platform.

I think there’s rightly been a lot of scrutiny about how we approach viral news in Spanish, as well as English, Clegg said.

Clegg, a former deputy prime minister of the UK, cast Facebook’s preparation for the midterm elections as a world apart in 2016, when Facebook and other social media companies were pilloried for having allowed Kremlin-linked trolls to abuse their platforms. He said the company’s state of alertness is far superior to what we deployed the last time there were mid-terms, in 2018. But I think it’s appropriate given circumstances as they have since changed.

Is it perfect? Is it infallible? asked Clegg. Politics changes all the time, the way people campaign changes all the time. My crystal ball is no clearer than yours in knowing exactly how things are going to play out. But in terms of policies, commitment, resources, people, ingenuity, I think we’re just, I would go so far as to say, a fundamentally different company than we were in 2016.

Trump has stood by his lie that the 2020 election was stolen, which has been a animating factor in Republican primaries across the country.

Asked if he considered the former president more or less of a public safety risk than the company did at the time the ban was enacted, Clegg replied: Listen, I work for an engineering company. Were an engineering company. Were not going to begin to provide a running commentary on US politics.

On Trump’s ban, he said the company would look into the situation as best we can understand it, but that getting Silicon Valley companies to provide routine commentary on political developments in the meantime isn’t really going to help inform that decision when we need it. do it.

