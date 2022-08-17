Imran Khans becomes costly for the Pakistani government. But the military won’t completely remove him from the scene.





Has Imran Khan made another U-turn? After all, he went from criticizing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to praising his government’s foreign policy, even showing former minister S. Jaishankars’ speech during his political rally in Lahore. But it’s Im the Dim, as Khan is popularly called by his opponents, throwing a fast ball at the Shehbaz Sharif government in Pakistan, with the intention of toppling both the coalition government in Islamabad and the army chief. , General Qamar Javed Bajwa. It is certainly a high stakes game for all players involved Imran Khan, the Pakistan Muslim League and the Pakistan Army.

Imran Khan’s assessment of India’s foreign policy should not be taken at face value. This is not even about India, but about highlighting the flaws in US Pakistan policy. His intention was to build on decades of anti-Americanism, built by the military itself, and show how much more guts he has than what he calls imported politicians. He claimed he could, like Jaishankar, obtain Russian fuel at affordable rates rather than bend to American will.

Also read: Understanding Pakistan’s by-elections and Imran Khan’s victory in three TV series

The challenge called Imran Khan

Since his impeachment in April this year, the Pakistani chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has shown no signs of reducing his anti-American rhetoric despite recent news that his party had hired lobbyists in the United States to improve its image. . Sources in Pakistan say Khan has been advised by elements of the military to improve relations with the United States, especially if he wants to return to power. But therein lies the problem. Khan’s populism is built entirely either on anti-corruption or, more recently, on anti-Americanism. The history of American intervention in Pakistani politics has run parallel to populist politics, from Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to Imran Khan. Both have emphasized anti-Americanism despite their governments’ dependence on help and cooperation from Washington.

One of Khan’s many problems is that he is so attuned to national constituency politics that he views foreign policy more as a ploy. His anti-Americanism and the idea of ​​presenting himself as the only independent leader can rally behind him, especially the younger generation and new voters. This gives the Sharfis, and to a lesser extent Camp Zardari, a run for their money. Now more than ever, a complete sweep of the PML-N in the next election seems impossible.

But this is where things get complicated for Imran Khan. If he has support in the army, he becomes more and more costly for the echelons who would prefer to use political opposition and justice to show the door to Khan. The speed at which the PML-N government collects evidence against Khan’s financial irregularities, his disqualification seems a real possibility. When this happens, the coalition government will be backed by the military.

The battle is only gaining momentum and has not yet reached full steam. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently presented a 70-page report on PTI’s foreign funding showing how it concealed account information and obtained funding from foreign nationals, including some overseas-based Indians. But what caught the eye was the $22 million he received from businessman Arif Naqvi, owner of the defunct Dubai-based Abraaj Group, accused of defrauding the US government as well as the Bill Gates Foundation and is awaiting extradition to the United States from the United Kingdom. There is also the toshakhana case involving the former prime minister who procured gifts received as a state official at lower rates and then resold them at a higher differential. More importantly, the former prime minister does not appear to have disclosed the sale of state donations in his financial statement. Although Khan and PTI have tried to play it down, legal action could be taken against him.

The case of governments suffers from its own weaknesses. The ECP could take action within 120 days, but no case was presented. Analyst Fauzia Yazdani believes that the ECP must review its action. Yet the government has the ability to take Imran Khan to task.

This brings us to the mother of all questions to what extent will the military support the idea of ​​throwing Khan under the bus in a way that politically tears him to pieces? Generals at the top are aware of the support Khan has in the country and in the military. Although Bajwa has gently tamed defiance at the top, junior executives are still restless. For example, I came across reports that 26 retired army officers in the United States collected a few thousand dollars and sent them to Pakistan for those whose pensions were stopped by the head of the army. This is just a small example of the challenge Bajwa faces.

Also read: Imran was an experiment gone wrong. Now Bajwa has to face the challenge from inside the army

The future of the Bajwa and a divided army

The fear that Bajwa could ask for an extension is also a reason for division in the army. The generals competing for the top spot are aware that extending Bajwas would be unpopular, especially among those who still believe in the politics of Khans. Khan is a natural checkmate for Bajwa ambitions. The military is generally wary of the high cost of foreign policy Khan brings, but it also remains the idea they’ve invested in for decades. Like the Bangladeshi army, the Pakistani army has long wanted to create a third option. In Khan, they may have created a monster, but there is still no consensus to eliminate it completely. There are two main reasons for this.

First, the military would prefer a balance in Punjab where neither Khan nor the Sharifs dominate the show. Senior journalist Najam Sethi says the political game could be to disqualify Khan and then have the disqualification of Khan and Sharifs overturned by the judicial system and allow them to stand for election, which would create a situation where neither wouldn’t have full control. Much now depends on the return of Nawaz Sharifs to Pakistan who remains in exile in London. Nothing is clear about his plans beyond PTI leaders saying he will return to Pakistan in September.

Second, the military, which as an institution is keenly aware of its political legitimacy, may not want to go against the grain, especially if Khan can maintain his popularity. What they have experienced, and hopefully learned, is that populist leaders must be tactically subdued but cannot be removed from the scene. The judicial killing of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto added to his popularity. He had come to power through a popular movement and a socio-economic trend. Decades later, while other parties and leaders remained asleep to the reality of changing demographics, Imran Khan captured the imagination of a young population and an urban middle class who want recognition and influence to become prime minister.

Although a large number of those under 35 (60% of Pakistan’s population) are unskilled, they are still the generation born at the dawn of a highly technological and metaverse era. They are not satisfied with the same style of slavish politics offered by the existing parties. Unfortunately, the PMLN, which is PTI’s only rival in Punjab, has little to offer in terms of new imagination or narrative that is then eloquently presented by a new generation of leaders. The PMLN is doing itself a disservice by withholding its main card Maryam Nawaz Sharif. However, even Nawaz Sharifs’ daughter is unable to fill the narrative void. In short, there is nothing new to sell.

One of the main challenges of narrative construction for both the PMLN and the PPP is the fact that the new generation of voters or those in their mid-thirties or early forties are those who have spent the most time to see these parties in control. governments. They have experienced the politics of patronage firsthand. Imran Khan’s four years were no different, but it didn’t solidify into a block of memory that would turn people against him. Thus, corruption or anti-corruption is still a popular myth that favors the PTI more than its opponents.

This makes Khan and his PTI more like the BJP of India, the ability to harness ideology to persuade people to join him. Khan uses religious symbolism to his advantage but ensures that it is never used against him. Even hawkish foreign policy presented as an independent approach is meant for political gain. Therefore, the challenge for the military is to keep it on their side but not out of control.

Ayesha Siddiqa is a Senior Fellow in the Department of War Studies at Kings College London. She is the author of Military Inc. She tweets @iamthedrifter. Views are personal.

(Edited by Prashant)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/opinion/imran-khans-becoming-costly-for-pakistan-govt-but-army-wont-completely-remove-him-from-scene/1085417/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos