2019 Oval Office incident epitomizes Trump’s approach to state secrets, former intelligence officials say





Senior intelligence officials realized early on that President Donald Trump was not going to read even short written summaries of his regular intelligence briefings. So the CIA officers who prepared the briefings made sure to come to the Oval Office laden with striking imagery, clean graphics and clean graphics designed to attract the fleeting interest of presidents, several officials told NBC News. familiar with briefings.

To grab his attention, you had to use eye-catching images and headlines, even better if they had his name on it, said Doug London, a former CIA officer who helped put together the briefing material.

On August 30, 2019, top spies learned of the dangers of this approach. What unfolded that day became an infamous moment in the Trump presidency that former intelligence officials say epitomized his approach to handling state secrets. A former senior intelligence official with first-hand knowledge told NBC News that Trump had indeed tweeted a highly classified image taken by a secret spy satellite, as many experts suspected at the time. And in doing so, the official and others said, Trump gave U.S. adversaries precise insight into U.S. abilities to spy from above.

The president tweeted a photo of an Iranian missile launch site that showed a failed ICBM test launch that everyone recognized was a highly classified photo taken from space, NBC News told Monday l former national security adviser John Bolton, who was in Poland when it happened. He tweeted it, which of course declassified it by definition, but also showed what could happen when such an image, even on a Twitter attachment, could then be analyzed by foreign intelligence services.

An image taken from President Donald Trump’s Twitter account shows an undated photo after an explosion at Iran’s Imam Khomeini Space Center on August 29, 2019. Donald J. Trump’s Twitter account via AP

Bolton and others who know him say the episode is emblematic of a mindset in which Trump or people close to him thought it was permissible to bring in and store what the FBI says were highly classified documents in its compound at Mar-a-Lago.

He didn’t spend time figuring out what made something secret and what we were protecting, a second former senior intelligence official said.

The former senior official with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC News that the president’s intelligence briefing that day included a photo of one of Americas first spy satellites, an image with much higher resolution. to everything that exists on the commercial market. The photo showed the aftermath of a catastrophic Iranian rocket launch failure.

We detonated this image of the Iranian missile, and it was exquisite intelligence, and he didn’t even wait, the former official said. As soon as we showed him, he said, Hey, I’m tweeting this.

The official said CIA Director Gina Haspel and Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire tried to dissuade Trump from doing so, noting that the United States had spent billions of dollars developing intelligence capabilities. capturing images from space, and had told Trump, you can’t do that. If you publish that, they will understand what our capacity is.

But the former official said Trump was unmoved.

He said, “Look, I’m the president, I can declassify anything,” the official said.

Trump was told he was right, but intelligence officials asked Trump to wait, so they could provide the same image with less resolution, the official said.

Robert OBrien, who was soon to replace Bolton as national security adviser, and Vice President Mike Pence were also present at the briefing, the former official said.

Pence, OBrien, Haspel and Maguire all declined to comment. President Trump’s former office did not respond to a request for comment.

Presidents have declassified satellite photos in the past, such as when President John Kennedy released photographs of Soviet missile sites during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. But in this and other cases, the government followed a process to ensure that no sources or methods were exposed.

The satellite photo was not the only instance in which Trump was accused of leaking classified information.

As NBC News reported at the time, Trump told the Russian Foreign Minister and Russian Ambassador in the Oval Office in May 2017 that the Islamic State had used stolen airport security equipment to test a bomb that could be hidden in electronic devices and slipped undetected onto an airplane. cabin, officials said. And he named the town in ISIS-controlled Syria where the intelligence was collected, the officials added.

After the Iranian photo incident, the former official said, senior intelligence officials decided never to bring highly classified images to the Oval Office again.

Bolton, the former national security adviser, and London, the former CIA officer, said Trump would request highly classified images, graphics or other documents.

The president used to ask to keep sensitive documents and from time to time he did and we didn’t know what happened to them, Bolton said. And that was always a concern, because he didn’t really understand the risks to sources and methods and the other dangers of revealing classified information that could be given to the wrong people.

London said: If he decided he liked something he saw, you should fight him.

To counter this, London said, informants would use images enlarged to poster size so Trump could not take them.

Another former senior intelligence official said Trump did not behave as if he felt obligated to protect secrets. He didn’t seem to understand.

Mark Zaid, an attorney who handles cases involving intelligence agents and classified information, told NBC News that Trump could not have been responsible for all of the classified documents that ended up in Mar. -a-Lago.

I don’t think anyone realistically thinks that Donald Trump took the documents from his office, packed them in a U-Haul box, put them in the helicopter, got them out of the helicopter, put them at Mar-a-Lago, he said. Others did it for him. There must be several other people at least, who are within the reach and eyes of the Department of Justice for prosecution under the Espionage Act and other statutes.

