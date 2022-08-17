The leaders of Turkey, Ukraine and the UN will meet in Lviv





ANKARA UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have accepted an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet on August 18 to discuss the agreement allowing the shipment of Ukrainian grain to world markets in order to help ease the global grain crisis and discuss ways to end the six-month war. class=”cf”> UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday he was confident the three leaders would also discuss the situation at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where Russia and Ukraine are mutually accused of bombings. Dujarric said they would also likely talk about a UN fact-finding mission to investigate the killings at Olenivka prison in a breakaway region in eastern Ukraine that the warring nations blame each other for. to have committed. He said he expects the need for a political solution to the war to be raised at the meeting in the western city of Lviv, not far from the Polish border. It comes after an international agreement was signed in Istanbul on July 22 paving the way for Ukraine to export 22 million tonnes of maize and other grains stuck in its Black Sea ports and silos since the Russia invaded the country on February 14. The memorandum between Russia and the UN signed the same day aimed to remove obstacles to its food and fertilizer shipments to world markets. class=”cf”> Erdoan’s office confirmed his chief would travel to Lviv on Thursday to meet with Zelenskyy and Guterres to discuss the grain deal as well as ways to end the war through diplomatic means. Guterres first proposed the grain deal to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in separate meetings in Moscow and Kyiv in late April. UN Dujarric said the secretary-general’s trip to Ukraine is a chance for him to see first-hand the results of an initiative. which is of crucial importance to hundreds of millions of people. After the tripartite meeting and likely bilateral talks between Erdoan and António Guterres, the UN chief will travel to Odessa, one of three Ukrainian ports currently operating to ship grain, on Friday, Dujarric said. He will then travel to Istanbul on Saturday to visit the Black Sea Shipping Coordination Center, which includes the four parties to the agreement – Ukraine, Russia, Trikiye and the United Nations. Russia was not invited by Zelensky to the Lviv meeting. Dujarric said the Secretary General had a very good conversation on Monday with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who discussed grain shipments from Ukraine and Russia. class=”cf”> During the phone call, Guterres and Shoigu also discussed security operations conditions at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and a fact-finding mission to Olenivka prison, Dujarric said. The war and the halting of all Ukrainian grain shipments and most Russian grain and fertilizer shipments have greatly aggravated the global food crisis, as the two countries are major suppliers to world markets. Developing countries have been particularly affected by supply shortages and high prices. Even though ships are now leaving Russia and Ukraine and some prices have fallen, the food crisis is not over.

