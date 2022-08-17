Prime Minister Narendra Modi invites contributions for Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to share their ideas and contributions for an upcoming episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ which is scheduled for August 28 at 11am.

The Prime Minister took to his official Twitter account to update, awaiting ideas and input for the next #MannKiBaat program on August 28. Write on MyGov or the NaMo app. You can also record a message by dialing 1800-11-7800.

Looking forward to ideas and contributions for the next one #MannKiBaat program on August 28. Write on MyGov or the NaMo app. You can also record a message by dialing 1800-11-7800. https://t.co/7Dbx87p1up — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2022

Ideas can also be shared on MyGov, Namo App, or dial 1800-11-7800 to record the message.

In a statement shared on Twitter, MyGov said: Send us your suggestions on topics or issues you would like the Prime Minister to address in the next episode of Mann Ki Baat. Share your views in this open forum or you can also dial toll-free 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages may be part of the broadcast.

He also specifies that one can also make a missed call to 1922 and follow the link received by SMS to give his suggestions directly to the Prime Minister.

In the latest episode of the monthly radio show, which was the 91st episode, the Prime Minister urged citizens to use the Habs on social media to post images from August 2-15.

The first edition of the program aired on October 3, 2014, and a new episode airs on the last Sunday of every month.