Donald Trump predicts media will ‘downplay’ if Liz Cheney loses primary





Former President Donald Trump predicts the media won’t focus on Rep. Liz Cheney’s home run if she is unseated tonight by her endorsed nominee Harriet Hageman.

“If Liz Cheney loses tonight, the Fake News Media will do everything in their power to downplay it and pretend it wasn’t a vote-out referendum – that it didn’t matter,” Trump wrote Tuesday afternoon on his social media platform. Social truth. “In fact, it would be a very big deal, one of the biggest!”

Cheney, a virulent critic of the former president since the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, faces a formidable re-election this year. Seeking recrimination for his vote to have him impeached after the riot, Trump made clear his wish to have Cheney ousted from his seat representing the at-large district of Wyoming. The former president’s efforts look increasingly likely to yield positive results as polls show Cheney on course to lose Tuesday’s Republican primary to Hageman.

Cheney joined Congress the same month Trump was inaugurated in the White House, and although her voting record shows she voted with the former president about 93% of the time during her tenure, the three-term congresswoman emerged as his toughest Republican critic just weeks before leaving the Oval Office and has since become the deputy chairman of the House committee to investigate Jan. 6.

Former President Donald Trump, left, leaves Trump Tower on August 10, 2022 in New York City; Representative Liz Cheney, right, appears at the Cannon House Office Building June 28, 2022, in Washington, DC Trump said “it would be a very big deal” if Cheney lost his primary on Tuesday. James Devaney/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Cheney and Trump have feuded publicly for the past year and a half, a clash that prompted Trump to toss a full-throated endorsement for Cheney’s GOP opponent despite Hageman’s history of being a former “Never -Trumper”.

Hageman, a former adviser to Cheney, previously called Trump “the weakest candidate” as well as “racist and xenophobic” during his 2016 presidential campaign. However, since launching his congressional bid, Hageman has embraced the former president excitedly after claiming she was misled by “the lies that Democrats and Liz Cheney’s friends in the media” told about her.

Cheney has fallen through the ranks of the GOP since breaking with the party to vote to impeach Trump in January 2021. Last year, she was ousted as the No. 3 Republican in the House – replaced by Representative Elise Stefanik – and was censured by the Republican National Committee.

“Warmongering, despicable human being Liz Cheney, who is hated by the great people of Wyoming (under 35!), keeps saying, over and over again, that HER fake screening committee could recommend CRIMINAL CHARGES against a president of the United States who got more votes than any sitting president in history,” Trump wrote on social media last month.

Trump’s attacks on Cheney’s re-election campaign have not gone unmatched. Cheney convinced his father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, to cut an ad against his Republican nemesis – a move that drew critics alleging hypocrisy for calling Trump the greatest ‘threat’ in history the United States.

Speaking to ABC last month, the congresswoman made her position clear, saying “the most important thing is to protect the nation from Donald Trump.”

Cheney’s allies have urged Democrats and independents in Wyoming to cross party lines and help him cross the finish line, but in a state Trump won with more than two-thirds of the vote in 2016 and 2020, the last minute strategy seems unlikely. help in a re-election win.

Newsweek has reached out to Cheney’s campaign for comment.

