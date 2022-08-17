Imran Khan will address a public rally in Quetta on September 4





Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Qasim Khan Suri said Imran Khan would speak at a public rally in Balochistan’s capital Quetta on September 4, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Qasim Khan Suri said in a statement that the people of Balochistan want to see Imran Khan here. He claimed that September 4 would be the biggest public gathering in Balochistan’s history.

The politician said Khan would highlight Baluchistan’s problems. He criticized that the current leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have failed to solve the problems of the provinces.

He said that the PTI government granted the highest budget to the province. Suri said Khan will break all records for public gatherings in Quetta.

On August 13, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan announced that he would address public rallies across the country, including Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad.

Speaking to the audience at Lahore Hockey Stadium, he said two families who had ruled Pakistan for more than 30 years had put the country in debt of billions of dollars. Before, he was ashamed of having to ask for loans from other countries, he added.

He added that his fight for true independence would continue until the date of a new election was not announced.

The leader of the PTI had announced his future plan and said he would hold public rallies across the province. Imran Khan had said he would speak at public rallies in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur Nawabshah, Mardan, Swat, Quetta and Peshawar.

